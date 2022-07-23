New trailer for The Walking Dead teases intelligent walkers

Ross Marquand stars as Aaron in Season 11C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

The Walking Dead has made its final appearance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Along with the Q & A panel and a surprise visit from Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, a new trailer was released that gave viewers a sneak peek into what to expect in the final eight episodes.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead has already been extended beyond its usual 16-episode run. So, when Season 11C drops on October 2, it means there will be no more of the original series.

However, AMC has given fans plenty to look forward to by way of spinoff shows. Included are Tales of the Walking Dead, Isle of the Dead, and the newly announced limited series that will tie up Rick Grimes and Michonne’s story.

Along with this is an, as yet, unnamed Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) series that has gotten fans very curious of late.

Most notably, this series was also supposed to co-star Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) but the actor dropped out after it was announced the new series would be heading to Europe to film.

And, with the release of the final trailer for The Walking Dead, it appears AMC dropped some clues about the Daryl Dixon series — most notably by including “intelligent” walkers.

Season 11C trailer hints at intelligent walkers

The full trailer runs for just over three minutes. However, it is the very end of it that has gotten viewers super intrigued.

After the clip appears to end with a black screen, it then goes on to show an image of Aaron (Ross Marquand) at roughly the 2.36-minute mark.

“I’ve heard stories,” he said.

“Walkers that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories.”

A climbing walker features in the Season 11C trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

The clip pans out from a house that is ringed with a high wall. Undead fingers that clasp at the top of the wooden fence, as though it is climbing over.

Then, another walker is shown actually pulling itself over another wall, indicating that the rumors Aaron heard are actually true.

This is not the first time this has been hinted at in The Walking Dead, though.

Way back in Season 1, a walker was seen using a rock to bash in a glass door at a department store.

Since then, there has been no reference to these more intelligent zombies — until the finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Fast walkers were teased in The Walking Dead: World Beyond

A clip was shown after the series ended that teased super-fast zombies occurring in France.

At the time, there was speculation regarding what AMC was going to do with this newly introduced information, and a spinoff series was expected.

Then, with the recent announcement of Melissa McBride dropping out of the Daryl Dixon spinoff, speculation went into overdrive that Daryl would travel to France to find these fast zombies after the network admitted McBride was not prepared to film in Europe.

The assumption can be made here that by “Europe,” Daryl might actually be headed to France to investigate these fast walkers.

At the time, viewers could see the link, but there had been no suggestion of how Daryl would find out about these sorts of walkers in the original series until the new trailer dropped for Season 11C.

Now, fans are wondering if maybe Aaron will join him as he travels overseas.

Season 11C of The Walking Dead will premiere on October 2, 2022.