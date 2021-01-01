What is new on Netflix in January 2021: Goodfellas, Cobra Kai, and more

Netflix is starting 2021 off right. There are some true classics coming to the streaming giant this month, with several past award-winning movies giving streamers some great options to start the new year off in style.
It is also time to see the next seasons of shows like Cobra Kai and Disenchanted, and there is no telling which next Netflix original will capture the world’s attention.
Here is a look at the highlights of what is coming to Netflix in January 2021 and the full list of every new movie and TV series hitting the streaming service as the new year begins.
What new is coming to Netflix in January 2021?
As always, some great movies are coming to Netflix in January 2021, including some true classics.
This includes award-winning movies like Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Martin Scorsese’s The Departed (2006), Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon (1973), the gangster masterpiece Goodfellas (1990), Paul Newman’s Cool Hand Luke (1967), and the classic Eddie Murphy standup act Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987).
There are also some genre favorites coming as well, including teen comedy Superbad (2007), the return of Naked Gun (1988), and Steven Spielberg’s underappreciated Peter Pan movie Hook (1992).
As for Netflix originals, there are a couple of award contenders arriving in Pieces of a Woman and Dig.
Everything coming out in January 2021 on Netflix
Here is the full list of everything hitting Netflix in January 2021.
January 1
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
January 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 7
Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM
January 8
Charming — NETFLIX FILM
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM
Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 10
Spring Breakers (2012)
January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Intouchables (2011)
January 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 15
Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
January 18
Homefront (2013)
January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 22
Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 26
Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM
January 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
The Dig — NETFLIX FILM
Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 31
Fatima (2020)
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS and Mom among 15 shows delayed due to COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles - 1st January 2021
- The best comedy movies on Netflix (January 2021) - 1st January 2021
- The 15 best thriller movies on Netflix (January 2021) - 1st January 2021