Netflix releases three-minute sneak peek of The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Netflix released the first three minutes of The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Pic credit: Netflix

Hours before the new season drops, Netflix has given fans the first three minutes of Episode 1 for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

While it’s no big surprise that the Umbrella kids will be facing off the Sparrows this season, the first few minutes offer a deeper look at the Sparrow academy than fans have seen before.

In an array of clips showing their everyday lives, fans get a look at some of the Sparrows’ personalities and powers and a look at some of the worldly changes in this new timeline.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 sneak peek reveals more about the Sparrows

The first few minutes open similarly to the very first TUA episode ever as it shows Reginald Hargreeves walking along with seven nannies and seven baby carriages behind him. However, things quickly take a turn as the new timeline is revealed.

First, we see Marcus working out on the roof of the Sparrow Academy home, doing pushups above large banners of himself and his siblings. Not only is he strong, but his ability seems to let him partially defy gravity as he moves. He wipes his sweat with a towel before tossing it off the roof and into a swirling crowd of fans chanting his name.

The clip transitions to show Fei rock climbing up a mountain. This clip reveals that Fei does not have eyes as they appear to have possibly been pecked out as she uses birds to assist her in her climb.

Previous Umbrella sibling Ben, who is now alive and well, is seen with Christopher AKA The Cube as they hang out in a strip club. Ben is using his tentacles to pour drinks as the glowing cube seems to chuckle.

Fans can also see Alphonso and Jayme fighting off bullies to win themselves a free pepperoni pizza while Sloane is seen levitating and reading a book, dreaming of a different life, just before the Umbrella kids arrive in the middle of the Sparrow Academy’s house.

TUA Season 3 sneak peek offers new insight into the alternate universe

There are many differences in the new universe, such as the Sparrow Academy existing, but there are other allusions to different, real-world changes as well.

The calendar in the pizzeria and the book Sloane is seen reading feature the Leaning Tower of Pisa, except it’s no longer leaning— it’s standing straight up. Not to mention the kugelblitz that’s eating everything up.

While this seems to be the biggest hint so far that the world the Umbrella kids have arrived in is not the same one they were in before, viewers can be sure to keep an eye out for more Easter eggs and hints when the show premieres on Wednesday.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres Wednesday, June 22, on Netflix.