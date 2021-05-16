Netflix releases new poster for Sweet Tooth ahead of release

Sweet Tooth is coming to Netflix. Pic credit: DCComics/Twitter

Sweet Tooth is coming to Netflix in just two weeks and the entire world will get to see what this critically acclaimed comic book story is about.

Ahead of the release, Netflix just released a new poster and revealed a second trailer will come out soon for the upcoming streaming series.

Netflix releases Sweet Tooth poster

DC Comics released a new posted for Sweet Tooth ahead of its Netflix release on June 4.

It might surprise Netflix subscribers who have only seen the trailer to learn it is based on a DC Comics series, but the DC Comics Twitter release of the poster should put that to rest.

DC released the new poster, with Sweet Tooth in the center of the image, with the following caption:

“Are you ready for @SweetTooth? New trailer arrives tomorrow. All episodes drop June 4 on @netflix.”

The poster itself has the tagline: “The end of our world is the beginning of his.” There is also a sign that says “No Hybrids” in the background.

Are you ready for @SweetTooth? New trailer arrives tomorrow. All episodes drop June 4 on @netflix 🦌 #SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/Ry3B9XGeDE — DC (@DCComics) May 16, 2021

What is Sweet Tooth on Netflix?

People who only watched the first trailer know that this is a movie about human/animal hybrids on the run from humans who want to hunt them down and kill them.

Fans of the Jeff Lemire DC Comics series knows the story gets dark before it ends with a hopeful end for Sweet Tooth and others like him.

For Netflix, the streaming service will lighten things up, according to producer Robert Downey Jr.

In a video making of interview with Netflix, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey talked about producing the series.

“We heard there was this great graphic novel series and they just had this incredible emotional breadth of storytelling,” Downey Jr. said. “The graphic novels were a little darker, a bit more foreboding.”

“We felt we could really hold onto the themes but make it a more enjoyable place,” Susan Downey said. “I just hope people have the experience that we get to have with our kids where we cuddle up on the couch and all watch it together.”

Here is the synopsis for Sweet Tooth on Netflix:

“Ten years ago ‘The Great Crumble’ wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.”

Sweet Tooth arrives on Netflix on June 4.