NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 5 debuts, winter hiatus ends

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 5 arrives on CBS tonight as the winter hiatus for the show comes to an end.

The new episode has an odd air time for viewers (9:30-10:30 p.m., ET/9:00-10:00 p.m., PT), so make sure to check your local listings just to make sure you have the correct time.

Hopefully, the end is nearing for the seemingly everchanging times for NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans on Sunday nights. It would be much easier for viewers to be able to tune in at a static time each week.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 5 synopsis

The episode synopsis for Operation Drano, Part 1 reads as follows:

Just from the explanation of the new episode, it appears that the show may be ready to move away from content heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic each week. Through the first four episodes of the show this fall, the pandemic was almost like an additional character.

NCIS: NOLA cast for new episode

The new episode is directed by LeVar Burton and written by Chad Gomez Creasey. Yes, that’s the same LeVar Burton from Reading Rainbow, Roots, and Star Trek.

The familiar NCIS: New Orleans cast also returns, with Scott Bakula (Pride), Vanessa Ferlito (Tammy Gregorio), Necar Zadegan (Hannah Khoury), Rob Kerkovich (Sebastian), Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (Patton), CCH Pounder (Doctor Loretta Wade), Charles Michael Davis (Quentin Carter), and Chelsea Field (Rita Devereaux).

More news in the NCIS world

Also on Sunday night, NCIS: Los Angeles will be returning with its first new episode of 2021.

This new NCIS: LA Season 12 episode is going to feature the return of Anna’s dad and some more scenes between Sam (LL COOL J) and his daughter, Kam.

Kam is now played by Kayla Smith on the NCIS: LA cast, with the show deciding to age up the character in order to give her more in common with her father.

As for the return of NCIS, Gibbs and his team are back in action with a double feature later in January.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays on CBS.