NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

NCIS: Los Angeles finished its 13th season on May 22, 2022, and like every season for the past few years, fans wondered if that was it for the series.

It seemed like NCIS: Los Angeles was always on the chopping block, even after succeeding on an otherwise rocky Sunday night timeslot.

However, this season, the news came early for the show, with the renewal coming with still two months to go in the current season.

Here is everything we know so far about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14.

Is there going to be a Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles?

The good news is that NCIS: Los Angeles will be getting another season on CBS.

In March, CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as its parent series NCIS and the new spinoff NCIS: Hawaii.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Release date latest: When does NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 come out?

NCIS: Los Angeles is very different from its parent series NCIS. The original series is released around the same week every year like clockwork. The only time this didn’t happen was in its premiere season and during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, NCIS: Los Angeles has moved around – especially over the last five seasons.

The show always was released around the same time as NCIS for its first eight seasons. However, in Season 9, it moved to October, and then the last week of September for the next two seasons. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, it started in November, and last season it premiered on October 10.

Because of that, there is no telling when NCIS: Los Angeles will premiere. Expect it to premiere sometime between September 25 and October 9.

However, there is also some bad news.

It looks like NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 might mark the end of the road. The new season will move the series to Sunday nights at 10/9c, which is the worst possible timeslot for the series.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 cast updates

There have been no departures announced, so the main cast should all return.

This means the two main stars will be back, with Chris O’Donnell returning as G. Callen and LL Cool J coming back as Sam Hanna.

Also returning is the team of Daniela Ruah as Kinsey Blye and Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks.

Gerald McRaney will be back as Adm. Hollace Kilbride, the man named director of the team when Hetty left.

Also returning are Medalion Rahimi and Fatima Namazi and Caleb Castille as Devin Roundtree.

As for even better news, Linda Hunt will return as Hetty Lange. She has not been any more than a special guest over the last couple of seasons. As for the character, she was on an overseas mission in Syria.

“So part of next season will be our guys finding out where she is, what happened, and probably having to go in and pull her out of the fire,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 spoilers

On top of the team going to find Hetty, and her possible return to the series, there will also be a continuing storyline involving Kensi.

That involves a criminal named David Kessler who is obsessed with her, and who is now walking free. He has been around since Season 12 and has made Kensi’s life a living hell. With Kensi and Marty ready to have kids, David getting free was the last thing she needed.

“I think for sure, we’ll put that one to bed because nobody wants to live with that over their shoulders the rest of their lives,” Gemmill told TV Insider.

Also, for fans who love Gerald McRaney, Gemmill said that even with Hetty coming back, the character of Killbride isn’t going anywhere.

CBS has yet to announce when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 will premiere.