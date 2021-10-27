NCIS: Los Angeles promo and synopsis for Season 13, Episode 4

Deeks remains an important part of the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

The new NCIS: Los Angeles episode is called Sorry for Your Loss and CBS has released a full episode synopsis and TV promo for the new installment.

On the last episode of NCIS: LA, we found out that Kilbride has taken over as the operations manager. This speaks to Hetty Lange being out of the office again for quite some time.

That episode was all about Kilbride earning the trust of Callen and Sam Hanna, while also proving to Kilbride that he could trust the team leaders of NCIS: LA.

Now, the team is getting back down to business, with some of them going after the son of a mob boss and Callen resuming his search for Katya.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 4 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has released for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 4. It will air for the first time on Sunday, October 31 at 9/8c. The episode is called Sorry for Your Loss and it is going to have the team working on several cases at the same time.

"As Callen continues hunting Katya, Kilbride enlists NCIS to help find a truckload of stolen guns. The assignment becomes more challenging when their suspect, the son of a mob boss they believe was planning to sell them, is found dead, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES."

NCIS: LA TV promo for Sorry for Your Loss

The TV promo that is currently running on CBS for NCIS: Los Angeles 13x04 is shared below. It suggests that there is going to be a lot of excitement on the night, and possibly even that we could see Katya pop up for a scene or two. Maybe the two cases they are working on will be linked before the end of the night?

NCIS: Los Angeles cast continues to shift during Season 13

The NCIS: LA fans are still getting used to the new look of the cast. A lot of changes have taken place over the last year, including Eric Beale and Nell Jones leaving the team. Having Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith leave the show has led to a big shift in how the tech aspect of the show is undertaken.

Special Agent Fatima Namazi (played by Medalion Rahimi) and Special Agent Devin Rountree (played by Caleb Castille) are often at the center of the operations now, and they seem quite adept at it. For Rountree, it’s a big shift from when he was working in the field as Sam’s partner for much of Season 12.

And behind the big desk, we now have Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) taking over for former Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt). That alone has led to a lot of changes in the dynamic of the team, but maybe some of the changes could be for the good.

Stay tuned, because more changes could be coming, and we definitely expect a lot of NCIS: LA guest stars to appear in future episodes.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.