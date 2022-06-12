NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The team from NCIS Hawai’i. Pic credit: CBS

CBS canceled NCIS: New Orleans last season, but that didn’t mean that the franchise was winding down.

Instead, CBS replaced it with NCIS: Hawai’i, which replaced another show in the shared universe, Hawai’i Five-O.

The good news is that fans of the Hawai’i part of the shared universe will get to see at least one more season, as CBS has renewed NCIS: Hawai’i for a second season.

Here is everything we know so far about NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i?

After 9.21 million viewers tuned in for the pilot episode, the numbers dropped into the 7 million totals after that. However, the numbers were good enough to please CBS, who gave fans good news two months before the first season finale.

In March, CBS renewed NCIS: Hawai’i, as well as its parent series NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Release date latest: When does NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 come out?

NCIS: Hawai’i premiered its first season on September 20, 2021. It piggybacked the original NCIS, which is likely what will happen in the second season as well.

If that is the truth, then the second season should have a clear premiere date. Almost every season of NCIS started between September 19 and September 28. This means that the premiere for Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i should be on Monday night, September 19, 2022.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 cast updates

Vanessa Lachey signed on as the main character in NCIS: Hawai’i, Agent Jane Tennant. She moved to Hawaii’ and got her start with the NCIS team there as the first female Special Agent in Charge. She will be back in Season 2, continuing her role.

There is also a chance that Mark Harmon could show up as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, since the show has revealed that Jane has a strong connection with him, which could open the door for a guest appearance in Season 2.

The rest of Jane’s team should also return for the second season.

This means Alex Tarrant will return as Kai Holman, a newcomer to the team who returned to Hawai’i to care for his father. Noah Mills will be back as Jesse Boone, the second-in-command. Yasmine Al-Bustami will be back as Lucy Tara, a junior field agent. Tori Anderson stars as Kate Whistler, who is in a relationship with Lucy.

Jason Antoon is Ernie Malik the cyber intelligence specialist.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 spoilers

By the end of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, the team has fully developed into a force to be reckoned with.

They also cleared up a few romantic relationships. The best was in the finale when Kate professed her love for Lucy and they shared a passionate kiss. Another relationship ended when Jane told Joe Millis, the Deputy Chief of Staff, that it was better for them to break things off and leave it as a good memory since she was staying in Hawai’i, and he wasn’t.

As for Season 2, since the NCIS franchise is mostly a weekly procedural, expect more interesting cases and a few new running storylines for the new season.

Also, expect to see more of Jesse in action.

“There’s a past that I’d like to expand upon,” actor Noah Mills told Looper. “[My character] was a DC homicide detective and wanted to get out of the urban, bureaucratic energy of DC. There’s a reason he came to Hawai’i that we’re still working on. That would be fun.”

There should also be a chance for more crossover events.

In Season 1, NCIS stars Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law showed up as Nick Torres and Jessica Knight. Gary Cole also showed up as Alden Parker from NCIS.

CBS has yet to announce when NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 will premiere.