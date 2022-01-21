NCIS: Former star quits their other show, sparking rumors of a return

NCIS Season 19 is currently airing episodes on Monday nights. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19 has been a year of transitions for the CBS drama, with star Mark Harmon deciding to take a step back and work on other things.

With Gibbs moving into the background, actor Gary Cole stepped in as Alden Parker, the new leader of the NCIS team.

Though Parker has been resistant to actually call the team “his” since he is the new guy, on the latest episode of NCIS, he did nearly sacrifice himself to protect the team that he now calls his own.

When Gibbs took his leave to Alaska, many NCIS rumors kicked up about people returning from the past, and those rumors shifted into overdrive with the big news at CBS this week.

Michael Weatherly quits Bull

“Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Michael Weatherly wrote on Twitter, bringing his time on Bull to an end.

Bull is the show that Weatherly went to when he decided to stop playing NCIS Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

“It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!” Weatherly concluded his note to Bull fans and all of his social media followers.

Michael Weatherly dropped a note for his social media followers. Pic credit: @M_Weatherly/Twitter

Could Michael Weatherly play Tony DiNozzo again on NCIS?

There have been no official reports of Michael Weatherly returning to the NCIS cast, even though that is something that quite a few fans of the show want to see happen. In his statement above, he also said he wants to move on to “new creative” endeavors, so that might rule out an NCIS return.

At the same time, Weatherly himself has created some buzz a number of times based on what he has posted on social media. NCIS fans definitely noticed when he shared this particular Instagram post during Fall 2021:

Will NCIS Season 20 even going to happen?

NCIS Season 19 is still doing well in the ratings, even on a new night (Mondays instead of Tuesdays). That being said, NCIS Season 20 has not yet been ordered by CBS. The network could be waiting a little while longer before making any announcements, but there are reasons to be worried.

Wilmer Valderrama (he plays Torres) is going to be working on a new Zorro show for Disney+ and Mark Harmon has already bowed out. Maybe there is a situation where Harmon and Weatherly could team up for some Season 20 episodes in order to ensure the show stays on TV?

In the meantime, a big NCIS crossover night is coming up with NCIS: Hawai’i. That’s a night that fans will want to tune in for all two hours to see where it takes us.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.