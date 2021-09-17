NBC releases exciting new trailer for the return of Law & Order Thursdays

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order is coming back in less than a week, and NBC knows fans can’t wait.

The network released another trailer for both Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 that showcases the action of both series as well as hints of what’s the come this season for each show.

What to expect when Law & Order Thursday debuts?

Back in May, the plan was for Law & Order to dominate Thursday nights on NBC.

It would start with Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, then Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the debut of the new Law & Order: For The Defense.

But in July, NBC suddenly halted production on For the Defense, leaving just the other two Law & Order shows.

The series’ are still prepared to deliver some top-notch drama this year. Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will have Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) leading the unit targeting a trafficking ring involving a Congressman (Ben Rappaport), which puts her in danger.

This will be the final episode for Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) and Kat Tamin (Jamie Gray Hyder), who leave the series.

Meanwhile, Law & Order: Organized Crime will have Stabler going undercover in the dangerous Kosta Organization, which could be gearing up for a mob war.

While NBC released trailers for both series earlier in the week, this new video has talk from the actors on what to expect for the new seasons.

The new sneak peek at Law & Order Thursday

The drama never stops in this city. Take a good look at what's ahead in the new seasons of #SVU and #OrganizedCrime. pic.twitter.com/Uk7D2pVoUw — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) September 15, 2021

Christopher Meloni kicks off the trailer stating, “to start the season with SVU and OC together, well, it just seems natural to me, like gin and tonic.”

Hargitay adds that “I think it’s what fans wanted; we’ve waited so long for Stabler and Benson to reunite.”

It includes a previous scene of Benson’s car run off the road, but now we see more of the crash with Benson whispering Stabler’s name as he rescues her.

Peter Scanavino (Sonny Carisi) says that it’s interesting to see Law & Order: Special Victims Unit going 23 seasons and “what does keep people coming back and I believe it is the quality of the storylines.”

Kelli Giddish (Amanda Rollins) adds, “there’s a beginning, a middle and an end, and a lot of times, we do catch the bad guy, which is pretty satisfying.” She adds that “the world feels expanded” with Law & Order: Organized Crime as a “sister or brother show.”

The trailer shows more of the storylines for each show, with Benson going after the corrupt Congressman Howard.

Stabler is shown getting very deep into the role of arsonist “Ashes,” including throwing a match to set off an explosion. There’s also more of Vinnie Jones as gangster Albi Briscu handing a rocket launcher to Stabler while stating, “if you are with us, you are with us.”

Jones states, “it’s a great challenge for me as an actor” to take on the part.

The trailer also shows the first footage of Guillermo Diaz as Sergeant Bill Brewster, who appears to be involved in the case as he snaps at Stabler not being prepared for an attempted “hit” inside a diner.

Diaz remarks, “how could I resist” being part of the show as “It’s such a special universe.”

The trailer shows more action as both teams perform raids on some houses while Carisi and Rollins share a steamy kiss. Ainsley Seiger (Jet Slootmaekers) intones that both shows have “these rich characters we love to root for.”

It ends with Benson and Stabler giving each other long looks as Hargitay says, “here we are, Benson and Stabler back together.”

The actors seem as excited as the fans to finally have Law & Order back, with Thursdays ready to be more dramatic than ever before.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 premieres Thursday, September 23 at 8/7, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC.