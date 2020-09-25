Mr. Mercedes Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Mr. Mercedes was based on a Stephen King novel trilogy about a former cop named Bill Hodges and his activities post-retirement.

Unlike most King novels and adaptations, this one had nothing to do with horror — at first — and was instead a crime thriller.

The series aired on AT&T Audience, the specialized network that was only available to AT&T subscribers, either through UVerse or through AT&T’s streaming service. When AT&T discontinued the Audience Network, there was nowhere to see Mr. Mercedes.

That has changed.

David E. Kelly has worked out a deal to move Mr. Mercedes to Peacock’s platform. However, there is still no word on whether or not there will be any more of the series past the three that have already aired.

Here is everything we know so far about Mr. Mercedes Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Mr. Mercedes?

At the moment, there are no plans to release the fourth season of Mr. Mercedes.

There have been three seasons so far of Mr. Mercedes, with the first 10-episode season arriving in 2017, the second in 2018, and the third season in 2019.

All three were on AT&T Audience, which made it hard for many King fans to watch and enjoy the series.

However, with Peacock finally reaching a deal to stream on Roku, and the service being free, Stephen King fans can finally see what all the fuss was about.

Release date latest: When does Mr. Mercedes Season 4 come out?

There is no release date for Mr. Mercedes Season 4, as the season has not been greenlit yet.

However, there is a release date for Season 1 and Season 2 of the series to premiere on Peacock.

The first two seasons of Mr. Mercedes will hit Peacock on October 15. That will include the first 20 episodes of the series. There is no announcement or current date that Season 3 will arrive on Peacock at this time.

Mr. Mercedes Season 4 cast updates

If there is a fourth season of Mr. Mercedes, Brenden Gleeson is the only person that is assured to be back as Bill Hodges is the main character.

However, Justine Lupe would almost need to come back as Holly Gibney, and based on the Season 3 finale, Maddie Hanson could return as Allie Hodges as well.

Mr. Mercedes Season 4 spoilers

Mr. Mercedes is based on the Stephen King novels known as the Bill Hodges Trilogy.

The first novel was titled Mr. Merdeces and told the story of a retired police detective named Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) who has one case he never cracked that still haunts him.

That case involved someone driving a Mercedes into a crowd of people gathered for a job fair, killing several of them before escaping.

He was never caught.

Hodges is now retired and is suffering from both medical problems and boredom from no longer working. However, the Mercedes killer Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway) starts to torment Hodges about the case, forcing the retired cop back into action again.

That season ended with the final confrontation between Bill and Brady and ended with Brady in a coma, likely never to recover.

Bill also moved on, starting his own detective agency with Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe), called Finders Keepers, which happens to be the name of the second book in the Bill Hodges trilogy.

However, Season 2 was based more on the events in the third book of the series, End of Watch.

Things move a little more to the supernatural in this season, as Brady is somehow seeming to control things that are happening, including somehow making a nurse caring for him try to kill Bill.

The second season ends with Brady waking up and escaping, only to eventually turn himself in to the police. However, he pleads not guilty to murder and seemed like he was going to get off in his trial before his friend Lou (Brenda Wool) knew he was guilty and shot him in court, killing him.

With Brady’s story finished, it seemed there was nowhere else to go, but there was one more book and one more season to come.

The third book was End of Watch, and in the novel, Bill is given only months to live as his illness turned out to be pancreatic cancer.

However, instead, the story of Finders Keepers, the second book in the series, plays out in Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes, as Bill and Holly try to solve a crime involving the murder of an author that Bill was a huge fan of and a missing manuscript.

The third season also deals with the murder trial of Lou for killing Brady in the second season.

Everything in the final season finished with a nice bow. Bill wasn’t dying like he was in the books and even got Allie back to visit in the end, showing he could have life post-retirement as a grandpa.

Mr. Mercedes is about to re-launch its first two seasons on Peacock on October 15. There is no word on when Season 3 will arrive and there are no plans yet for a Season 4.