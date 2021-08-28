Mindhunter Season 3 return in talks at Netflix amid cancellation rumors

Holden Ford and Bill Tench in Netflix’s hit series Mindhunter. Pic credit: Netflix

Mindhunter is one of Netflix’s best original series, and it has continued to build an audience that is eager for a third season.

The last time we discussed Season 3 of Mindhunter, it was on an indefinite leave, which led most fans to assume it has been canceled.

However, not all hope is lost because there are reports that Netflix is in discussion with executive producer David Fincher to bring the series back.

Fincher had a hand in everything in the brilliant crime thriller. He worked as a director, scriptwriter, and de facto showrunner.

Bringing Mindhunter back for Season 3 would require David Fincher and the main cast to get back together.

In January 2020, the cast of Mindhunter was released from their contracts to pursue other opportunities.

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death, and Robots,” a Netflix rep said in a statement to TVLine back in 2020.

He added, “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Fast forward to August 2021, and Fincher has completed both projects he focused on; therefore, there is hope for Mindhunter Season 3.

Netflix and Fincher are back in talks

In an interview with Variety last year, Fincher revealed that he was overworked.

He reportedly fired the original showrunner and rejected eight scripts before moving to the filming location to oversee Season 2 of the Netflix hit series.

“I certainly needed some time away,” Fincher said to Variety in November last year. “We had all hands on deck to finish [season two], and we didn’t have a ton of scripts and a ton of outlines and a bible standing by for season three. I’ll admit I was a little bit like, ‘I don’t know that I’m ready to spend another two years in the crawl space.]”

Fincher added that he would “love to revisit” the series, adding multiple seasons up to Dennis Rader’s arrest.

A source told Small Screen that Netflix and Fincher are back in talks for Season 3 of Mindhunter, adding that “It’s still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project.”

Where is the Mindhunter cast?

Mindhunter revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford, played by Jonathan Groff, Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv).

They run the FBI’s new Behavioral Science Unit to track down and study serial killers.

The main cast, including Anna Torv, Holt McCallany, and Jonathan Groff, have all signed up for future movies, but none are locked into any long-term television projects.

Although Mindhunter is an expensive show to produce, Netflix seems happy to go along with the critically acclaimed series for a third season.

Mindhunter Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.