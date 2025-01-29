Mark Consuelos reaches icon status with his new movie role

Mark Consuelos recently spent several days away from his seat on Live with Kelly and Mark.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly Ripa had several friends on the show who replaced Mark, including Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

The big news during that time was how awful the men were at playing Mark’s favorite game, Stump Mark!, helping to give Mark a terrible month with his game stats.

Mark posted on Instagram about his recent disappearance from LIVE, which received significant reactions from his family and friends.

Kelly and Mark had to wait for the go-ahead to reveal what movie he was filming in Atlanta.

Mark has played in many shows like All My Children to Riverdale and is now branching out to a popular movie series, Scream 7.

Mark is now ‘iconic’ for his role in Scream 7

Mark has landed a role in the next installment of Scream, which is named Scream 7. Mark’s role in the film is still under wraps, so no one knows if he is a killer or an unlucky murder victim in the horror film.

When he shared that he was in the movie, his family started reacting on Instagram. Kelly asked the best question, one that was on everyone’s minds: “Are you the killer?”

One fan said, “The hot daddies that join the cast always are.” another said, “I’ll be shocked if he’s not.”

Mark and Kelly’s daughter, Lola, called her dad “iconic…and the most deserving.” Mark sent his girl a string of heart emojis in return. Lisa Rinna from RHOBH fame said, “Go Mark!!!!”

Mark’s sister also shared her congratulations.

Another of Kelly and Mark’s children, Michael, said, “Literally the coolest thing ever.”

Mark and Kelly are heading back to Hollywood

Kelly and Mark recently announced they will return to the Dolby Theatre for their annual Oscar show.

LIVE’s After the Oscars show will be filmed on March 3, 2025, in front of a live audience, as it does each year—Kelly and Mark love interviewing the winners and losers at their aftershow party.

Tickets for the show are available, and anyone who wants to go can visit LivewithKellyandMark.com to find out how to obtain them.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.