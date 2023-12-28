Mark Consuelos admits to Kelly Ripa he wants to take Viagra

Did Mark Consuelos admit that he needs help with erectile dysfunction on live television?

Today on Live with Kelly and Mark, it sure did seem that way when Mark mentioned a commercial that intrigued him.

It started when Kelly brought up her social media ad feed and what keeps showing up on her algorithm.

During the popular host chat, Kelly mentioned that she keeps seeing dementia pop up in her feed and that “everything is dementia.”

While the couple discussed these ads that popped up, Kelly described one she wanted to take, opening the door for Mark to mention one he wanted to try.

Kelly began to describe a particular ad that made her want to try a drug because of the commercial. This appeared to give Mark the courage to admit what he would like to take.

Mark admitted that he wants to take a specific medication

Kelly wanted to try Celebrex, a popular anti-inflammatory drug because she loved that the commercial used an exercise named tai chi.

Then Mark looked at Kelly and said he wanted to take the drug, “where the guy throws the football through the thing.” He made hand motions of throwing a football as he spoke to Kelly.

Kelly looked at him and said, “That’s Viagra.”

Viagra is a popular medication used to fix erectile dysfunction and is often the subject of funny jokes.

Mark looked at the audience and laughed, “Oh, that’s Viagra.” But he did not back down from his assertion that he wanted to try the drug.

Then Kelly decided it was the perfect time to talk about how “confounding,” as she put it, those erectile dysfunction commercials can be.

Kelly decides it is time to talk about erectile dysfunction

Kelly said, “Why not? It’s the 28th of December; let’s just talk about it.”

She went on to say how confusing the commercial for Viagra that Mark mentioned was and another one that features two people in separate bathtubs.

This is not the first time Kelly has decided to be a little raunchy on the show and social media. Recently, Kelly has Mark and guest Patrick Dempsey “talk sexy” during a segment on the show.

Another time, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kelly’s fans had to come to her defense because she posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit bottom that some critics called her underwear.

Fans continue to love Kelly and will come to her defense anytime.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.