Mariska Hargitay shares cryptic post regarding Kelli Giddish

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Mariska Hargitay is throwing more fuel on the fire regarding Kelli Giddish’s controversial exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

While the star and producer of the hit drama has not issued a public statement, she did post two entries on her Instagram Stories about Giddish after the actress announced she was leaving the series.

The first was a simple post of the pair together from a fan account showing them in good times. The second was an intriguing quote that hinted there was more to Giddih’s exit than there seemed.

This coincides with a Variety report that Giddish did not choose to leave the show but was forced out in an attempt to make it more “current.”

As this unfolded, Hargitay’s former co-star, Christopher Meloni, shared behind-the-scenes images of the upcoming crossover between all three Law & Order shows that kick off the new seasons.

While that season premiere event will be a big deal, many are focusing on Hargitay’s words which once more question if Giddish’s leaving the show was her choice or not.

Mariska Hargitay’s odd posts on Kelli Giddish’s exit

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is known for major drama. However, one of the more dramatic stories in years has been happening behind the scenes.

It all began on Wednesday when Kelli Giddish broke the stunning news she was leaving the series after 12 seasons as Amanda Rollins. The actress framed the report by making it sound like it was her decision and thanking the producers.

However, on Thursday, a Variety report had sources claiming that Giddish was pushed out by “higher-ups” in an attempt to make the show “more current.”

New Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner David Graziano spoke about how Giddih’s exit was “more complex” than it appeared.

According to Variety’s report, Hargitay (also a producer on the series) fought to keep Giddish but was overruled.

So far, Hargitay has not made a public statement. However, she shared two posts on her Instagram Stories with fans speculating.

The first was sharing a picture from a fan account of Hargitay and Giddish on set with the caption “Once a SVU, Always a SVU ❤ You have an amazing soul Kelli.”

The second was a quote from Ernest Hemmingway: “You are so brave and quiet I forget you are suffering.”

This indicates there was more behind Giddish’s exit than anyone has said, but the actress has yet to detail the issue.

Behind the scenes on the Law & Order crossover

So far, there is no word on when Giddish’s final episode will be or how Amanda Rollins is written out of the series.

Law & Order is focused on the big three-part crossover coming on September 22. This included Christopher Meloni sharing behind-the-scenes images of a photoshoot with him, Hargitay, and Sam Waterston.

Meloni noted the pics were of “Me n homegurl therealmariskahargitay plus L&O OG Sam Waterston in Btwn the publicity.”

Hargitay had previously shown a picture of herself and Meloni together filming the crossover.

While no one has officially come forward with the truth regarding Giddish’s departure, Hargitay’s words fuel the idea this was a behind-the-scenes move that the actress disagreed with.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 premieres Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c on NBC.