Mariska Hargitay posts a prank ‘throwback’ photo with Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Mariska Hargitay is having some fun with a former co-star.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress got fans wild by posting a supposed “throwback” picture of herself and Christopher Meloni from the early 1990s.

While the photo was actually a clever manipulation, it once more showed the fun bond the former co-stars have with each other.

This appears to be timed for Meloni appearing on the cover of the newest issue of People Magazine, where he touches on his career.

Hargitay also threw in some fun selfies from home where she’s fighting off a cold as well as a good time with her husband, Peter Hermann.

The posts show that Hargitay is as adept at teasing folks on social media as he is busting perps to entertain Law & Order fans.

Mariska Hargitay’s ‘throwback’ photo prank

Fans know that Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have maintained a good friendship since Law & Order: Special Victims Unit began in 1999.

It’s grown over the years, with the actors often joking around on social media or bits like teasing a kiss onstage at the recent Emmy Awards.

Hargitay added to it on Wednesday when she posted what she claimed was a “throwback” picture of herself and Meloni in the early 1990s.

Hargitay has darker hair and a bright smile with a blouse and jeans. Meloni, meanwhile, boasts a pair of jeans and a Popeye and Olive Oyl t-shirt with longer and rumpled hair.

Even the Law & Order Twitter feed had to share the picture with fans gushing over it.

As it happens, the photo isn’t real. Meloni and Hargitay didn’t meet until they auditioned for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 1999.

Hargitay simply superimposed a picture of herself in 1991 alongside a photo of Meloni from the same period. However, it was good enough to fool a few fans into thinking it was authentic.

The photo appears to be Hargitay joking about how the cover of the latest issue of People Magazine features Meloni. The issue, due out on Friday, has the actor addressing his career and his feelings on being a “zaddy.”

Christopher Meloni Loves His Current Career High and Becoming a Zaddy at 61: 'The Lucky Streak Continues' https://t.co/OBCDlZpwuC pic.twitter.com/KTha1uaQET — People (@people) October 12, 2022

Hargitay’s bedtime and dancing pics

Hargitay had another fun set of photos, this time on her Instagram feed. The actress talked of feeling ill from the cold but posting some selfies of herself with some jars of soup.

The actress assured fans she’d be back at work soon. She had shared a photo of herself with Kelli Giddish, which adds to how Giddish will soon be exiting the series as Amanda Rollins.

The images were accompanied with the line “Friendship runs deep.”

Hargitay shared one more fun video on her Instagram of her and her husband, Peter Hermann, having some fun dancing.

Besides his recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as lawyer Trevor Langan, Hermann is also reprising his role as Jack Boyle on Blue Bloods.

These pics show that while Hargitay may be all business as Olivia Benson, she’s a lot more fun on social media.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.