LIVE’s Kelly Ripa shares why she was ‘freaking out’ over the weekend

Kelly Ripa recently revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark that she did not have a good weekend.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, often take trips together during the long weekends in the summer.

Kelly usually complains about the drive back from the Hamptons that she and Mark take back to NYC, but this was much worse than a traffic jam.

This time, Kelly was upset about something else, and she was not alone; the reason she revealed she was “freaking out” was a global problem affecting many people.

Thousands of others had the same problems she encountered, creating a shared experience that was certainly not fun.

This past weekend, starting on Friday, what is being labeled as a global tech outage happened and upset Kelly so intensely that she shared the details on LIVE.

Kelly shared that she ‘had a wild travel weekend’

Kelly opened the show by saying, “Oh my gosh! It was wild. I had a wild travel weekend.”

The weekend started great, with Kelly sharing a photo on Instagram and telling fans she was at a freshman orientation with her niece.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her trip with a niece. Pic credit @kellyripa/Instagram

But the weekend turned terrible when Kelly and her niece needed to get to Georgia to pick up another niece, and the global tech outage happened.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, Kelly often spends time with her nieces when she’s not traveling with Mark.

Kelly was stranded with one of her nieces during the global tech outage caused by a flawed update by Clowdstrike, a cyber security technology company.

CNN reports that flights were grounded, and other sectors, including business, technology, healthcare, and banking, were all halted because of a flawed update.

This meant that Kelly, who was at the University of Minnesota with her niece, could not fly to Georgia to be with her other niece, who she has been helping with college preparations.

As Kelly put it on LIVE, she was “freaking out” over the crisis of being stranded and not knowing what to do. She said she had “no way to get there at all.”

Ultimately, she said everything worked out, and she got to where she needed to be, finishing up the weekend in the Hamptons with Mark.

Kelly shared another Hamptons traffic update

Kelly and Mark have a house in the Hamptons that they go to in the summer to get away from New York City on the weekends when they are free.

Kelly hates the drive back, so she has taken to sharing photo updates on her Instagram feed for fans.

Blacklane blog reports that the drive from the Hamptons to NYC is about 100 miles and can take 2-3 hours, depending on the traffic.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo on the drive back from the Hamptons on her Instagram feed. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

After being stranded in another state just a few days earlier, being stuck in a car with Mark might seem slightly less bothersome.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.