LIVE’s Kelly Ripa reveals which celebrity she is looking forward to harassing in public

Live with Kelly and Mark has had a week of previously recorded shows while Kelly Ripa has been off preparing for her new award.

Mark Consuelos, her husband, has been carrying the show with different co-hosts while Kelly was absent the entire week.

Kelly has been keeping a quiet profile lately, enjoying time with her daughter Lola Consuelos and sharing a post about a new exciting award she’ll receive soon.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kelly shared a throwback photo of her and her family at Disney World and another newer photo of her being named a Disney Legend.

Kelly Ripa will be honored at the Disney Legend Awards on Sunday, August 11, 2024, as part of the Disney D23 Fan Event and give an exclusive interview ahead of the honor.

This event is billed as an event-filled weekend bringing together all of the Disney universes for a fun event for fans, including Star Wars, ABC, Pixel, and Marvel, plus many more.

Kelly reveals in an exclusive Q&A who she is looking forward to harassing at the event

Kelly shared something she is looking forward to doing over the weekend in an interview with Disney.

Ryan Seacrest will host the ceremony and award Kelly with her Disney Legend Award. Kelly has something to say about this opportunity.

The Disney Legend Award honors visionaries and creatives who inspire excellence in the company. This year, Kelly was named, among others, such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Harrison Ford.

In an interview with The Walt Disney Company, Kelly answered how having Ryan Seacrest, a past co-host of hers and dear friend, presenting the award makes it “extra special.”

Kelly replied, “We can only give and receive awards from each other, so it is very special, and it gives me a chance to… harass him on a public stage, which I never get tired of doing.”

Kelly recently had Ryan as her co-host on LIVE while Mark was out of town, and she never missed a chance to joke around and “harass” her good friend.

Mark has fitness instructor Marc Santa Maria on the show

In one of the last new segments of the season, Mark had fitness trainer Marc Santa Maria on the show from Crunch Fitness.

He stopped by the show to share some basic exercises that can help beginners this summer.

In the Live’s Summer School: Exercise Basics segment with Marc Santa Maria, he showed how to work the core and upper body before moving on to the lower body exercises.

New episodes of Live with Kelly and Mark will premiere on September 3.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.