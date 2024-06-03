LIVE’s Kelly Ripa and her family celebrate son Michael Consuelos’ birthday in a big way

If there is one thing you can say about LIVE with Kelly and Mark’s famous star, Kelly Ripa, it is that she loves her children.

It is always a treat when any of her three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, show up on the set of her show for a segment, like what happened around Christmas.

Now that all of her kids are out of the home and Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are officially “empty-nesters,” those times when they all get together are rare.

Kelly and Mark are getting used to the empty house and have been changing their oldest son’s bedroom into Kelly’s makeshift podcast studio.

It is probably a good bet that Michael, her oldest, will not return home. He just celebrated his 27th birthday last weekend and has a great job working on reality television shows such as The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Since it was his birthday, his mom, Kelly, threw a party for him, and everyone congratulated him on social media.

Kelly shared photos celebrating Michael’s birthday

Kelly started the weekend by sharing a throwback photo of her and Mark with a young Michael on her Instagram stories.

The caption stated, “Happy 27th birthday to the founding member of our family…you got the ball rolling, and we love you!”

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of Michael Consuelos on his birthday. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly and Mark shared on LIVE that they went to Long Island for the weekend. Kelly shared a yummy-looking feast and captioned it, “Birthday dinner vibes,” while tagging Mark and Michael.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her dinner with Michael Consuelos. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Even Michael’s younger sister, Lola, got into the family celebration by sharing on her Instagram story, “Happy birthday to the sweetest soul in the whole wide world. You are the greatest big brother…we love you so much Mikey joe.”

Lola Consuelos wished her brother Michael Consuelos a happy birthday. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Michael makes a significant change to his appearance during his birthday weekend

Kelly’s son Michael shared a post on his Instagram that caused Kelly to respond.

In the post, Michael declared, “The mustache is gone now.”

Kelly had to respond and say, “Happy birthday, @michael.consuelos, and rip mustache.”

Michael called her out a bit, saying, “Don’t act sad you hated it. Also, thank you mom.”

Kelly Ripa wished Michael Consuelos a happy birthday. Pic credit: @michael.consuelos/Instagram

It looks like Michael had a great weekend surrounded by family and friends.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.