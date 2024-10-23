LIVE says goodbye to this fan favorite with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

This Live with Kelly and Mark season features many difficult endings for fans and the show’s stars.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be moving their show to a new studio next year, and they have announced that this is the last time for a particular show.

Art Moore retired earlier this fall after years at ABC/Disney, and one reason he cited was that he did not want to move to a new building.

Kelly shared on LIVE that she sent her staffers to see the new studio, which is close to The View at Disney’s new accommodations.

Moving the entire operation will be a monumental feat, and Kelly has already said she’d like to retire alongside Art.

While she still hasn’t announced anything officially about retiring, they have announced this is the final year for the Halloween show in the building that has housed them for decades.

LIVE announced they are saying a ‘fond farewell’ to this segment

The show’s announcer, Deja Vu, announced it is time to “bid a fond farewell” to the annual Halloween show filmed in LIVE’s studio home for almost forty years.

Kelly and Mark love Halloween; each year, they devote a whole episode to the fun holiday, and this year is no exception, except that they have announced that this is the last time the show will film in their current studio.

Kelly shows several skits complete with stars and tons of costumes. The audience also dresses up; it is a fun-filled hour everyone loves to see each year.

LIVE has filmed in the same studio for almost forty years, according to a post that they put up on the show’s Instagram account.

There are still tickets available for the Halloween episode on the 1iota.com site, although there is a disclaimer that costumes are required. It sounds like watching from the studio audience would be a fun hour.

The Halloween show isn’t the only significant change coming for LIVE

Live is moving to Palm Springs in November, at least temporarily. As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kelly and Mark have campaigned all year to move the show to Palm Springs and finally got their wish.

Kelly and Mark’s LIVE episodes will be different from most of the episodes they work on because they will film on Sunday and Monday for the week.

Each day, they will film two episodes. This is partly because of the time change from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Kelly and Mark often vacation in Palm Springs when they aren’t filing LIVE in New York City.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.