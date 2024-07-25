LIVE fans feel Kelly Ripa should win a Daytime Emmy for this performance

One of the best parts of Live with Kelly and Mark is, hands down, the host chat at the beginning of the show featuring Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

On some days, Kelly and Mark’s banter is better than watching a soap opera play out as they reveal things that irritate each other in front of a live audience.

Recently, Mark took advantage of asking Kelly’s permission to visit Italy in front of everyone so she could not say no without looking bad.

Mark is planning to visit his Campobasso FC while they play a friendly game against a London team, but Kelly may get tired of constantly traveling to Italy.

While their bickering is all in good fun, Kelly made fans laugh recently for an entirely different reason: she acted out a viral video and played the part of a whale.

CNN confirms that the viral video of a whale breaching the water occurred in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire, and has been shared on social media.

Unbelievable !



Whale jumps out of the water and knocks over a boat! pic.twitter.com/8yX0C9FrkN — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 24, 2024

Kelly deserves a Daytime Emmy for this performance, according to fans

During a recent host chat, Kelly Ripa spoke about the video and went to great comedic lengths to impersonate a whale.

She was so hysterical as the whale that Mark asked her to do it again, and it was even funnier the second time.

Kelly begins her skit with, “Imagine you’re a whale. It’s a gorgeous day, and I am a whale, and I’m going to breach.”

Fans think Kelly should win an award for this host chat, and it may very well happen. Kelly and Mark recently won Emmys at the Daytime Emmy Awards, and this performance was good enough that it could happen again.

One fan said, “If you don’t win a DayTime Emmy for this report…It won’t be right.”

Another fan copied Mark’s words: “Mark: ‘Do it again…Do it again.'” Another said, “I’m crying! Y’all, this is hilarious.”

Fans loved Kelly Ripa’s reenactment of a viral clip of a whale. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram.

Live with Kelly and Mark news

Live with Kelly and Mark’s new shows are winding down this summer, and the fall will bring significant changes as long-time employee Art Moore is retiring.

Mark is returning to Italy this weekend, and he made a splash by exchanging team gear with Ryan Reynolds.

While Mark is away in Italy, Kelly will undoubtedly be curled up with a book or a podcast while she waits for him to return safely.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.