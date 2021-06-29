Law & Order’s Christopher Meloni shares his hilarious Father’s Day gift

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order Organized Crime Pic credit: NBC

Elliott Stabler may be having family problems but actor, Christopher Meloni, is a top dad.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star posted a picture of his daughter’s unique Father’s Day gift to him. This comes shortly after Meloni had a meeting with a real-life top politician.

Father’s Day

Fans of Law & Order know that Stabler has been through a wringer lately.

Years after quitting SVU when he was forced to shoot a teenager, Stabler finally returned this past April. It wasn’t a happy reunion as his wife, Kathy, was shot by a mysterious figure and died in the hospital.

Stabler naturally wanted revenge, but his quest got so extreme that his family and former partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) had to stage an “intervention” on him.

The first season of Organized Crime had Stabler catching his wife’s killer but being sent on a darker murder case.

Thankfully, things were much better for the actor. He shared on his Instagram page a funny gift his daughter Sophia had given him for Father’s Day: A framed image of a tweet from New York Magazine TV critic Matt Zoller Seitz.

When asked about his favorite celebrity encounter, Seitz replied, “I saw Chris Meloni, one of the toughest tough guys on television, failing to control two toddlers at a brunch at Columbus Circle circa 2007.”

As Sophia was one of those toddlers, she enjoyed needling her dad about his past antics.

A Governor meets a ‘zaddy’

This tweet comes not long after Meloni went viral for a photoshoot in Interview magazine, showing his amazing physique and boasting of being “a Zaddy.”

“I guess you could argue that the glute-peeping public are now reaping the benefits of all that hard work.”

Meloni also had a notable meeting over Father’s Day weekend with Connecticut governor Ned Lamont in Woodbury. Meloni and his wife Sherman Williams chatted with Lamont over dinner.

Lamont shared the image on his social media page with a caption noting how he and Meloni “Talked Law & Order and then some.”

Filming has yet to start on Season 2 of Organized Crime, but it’s expected to focus on Stabler continuing to try to bring down mobster Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott).

There’s also the question of whether the long-awaited hookup of Stabler and Benson can finally happen.

Meloni nicely dodged that in the Interview article by stating, “You’re thirsting to see their relationship be consummated? That’s like asking me to try to stop the northbound train by lying down on the track. That’s a third-rail question.”

At the least, it appears Meloni is enjoying the new attention his return as Stabler is bringing for Law and Order fans.

Law & Order Organized Crime Season 1 streaming on Hulu and Peacock.