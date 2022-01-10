Law & Order Thursdays preview: Benson and Stabler have family in trouble

Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) face a tough case on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are picking up the new year with even more excitement.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has both Carisi and Benson taking a personal stake in a new case. Meanwhile, Law & Order: Organized Crime has Stabler and Wheatley facing off more as the tension between the pair grows.

Both cases continue the great momentum of the shows and are prepared to offer fans further thrills.

How did Law & Order Thursdays return in the ratings do?

After a few weeks off, Law & Order Thursdays returned with hopes of some good excitement and interest in these episodes.

However, the ratings weren’t as good as hoped. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit earned 3.96 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, far below CBS’ comedy block of Ghosts and B Positive.

Law & Order: Organized Crime had 3.22 million viewers but a better 0.5 demo rating than CBS’ Bull.

Both shows had major pushes with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a Christmas-themed episode featuring the return of Donal Logue’s Declan Murphy. This included a reunion between him and former lover Rollins to address Murphy being the father of Rollins’ first child.

Meanwhile, Law & Order: Organized Crime began a new storyline with the team trying to hunt an escaped hacker named McClane (Robin Lord Taylor), including working with Richard Wheatley. The episode’s end confirmed Wheatley and McClane were secretly working together.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This week’s episodes continue with some personal aspects getting into the cases.

What’s on Law & Order Thursdays this week?

The night begins with the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode Burning With Rage Forever, with the synopsis indicating a kid in danger.

A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied.

Carisi was interestingly absent from the last episode yet might have something to say about the Rollins-Murphy reunion. Peter Scanavino did state Carisi will be taking a very personal interest in this case.

It’s also likely Benson gets personal regarding Noah being bullied, yet there might be more to the situation than it seems.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have As Nottingham Was To Robin Hood. The title plays on how McClane set himself up as a “Robin Hood” type of hacker, and the promo hints that continues.

When a barrage of cyberattacks cripples the city, Stabler is convinced Wheatley is involved. Bernadette receives an unwelcome visitor.

Going after Stabler’s mother is a good way for Wheatley to rattle the detective. However, the Organized Crime unit will have to handle McClane as his “rob the rich to pay the poor” act may be more of a distraction for Wheatley’s moves.

Law & Order Thursdays will undoubtedly continue to provide plenty of excitement for the new year between those cases.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 at 9/8c followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9c on NBC.