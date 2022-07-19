Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner shares first peek at Season 24

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is getting set for Season 24.

On Monday, new series showrunner David Graziano shared pics from the first production meeting for the iconic show’s upcoming record season.

That included the first look at the Season 24 premiere script and glimpses that tease significant developments for the series.

Naturally tight on details, Graziano is still indicating some fun stuff for the season, his first as the regular showrunner.

While a newcomer to the Law & Order world, the veteran writer/producer is prepared to hit the ground running with some good drama.

With filming expected to begin shortly, it’s likely that Season 24 is another bold and dramatic one for the long-running hit series.

Law & Order: Special Victim Unit’s showrunner change

Law & Order: Special Victims unit had a huge conclusion for Season 23.

When an abused wife killed her husband, Rolins felt sorry for her and arranged for former DA Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza) to defend her in court.

That made things tight between Barba and Benson, who still hadn’t forgiven Barba for defending mobster Richard Wheatley earlier in the season.

Barba managed to get the woman off on a plea agreement. He and Benson then had it out over Benson’s feelings for Stabler, with Barba seemingly confessing to being in love with Benson himself.

This was the last episode of the series overseen by showrunner Warren Leight. The veteran producer had been watching over the storylines from Season 19 and helped craft some major personal developments for the characters.

This has led to David Graziano being hired as the new showrunner. A newbie to Law & Order, Graziano is a veteran of shows such as Coyote and Cobra Kai.

Graziano is now giving fans the first hint at what may be coming for the show.

The first peek at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24

On his Instagram feed on Monday, Grizano shared some pictures from the first production meetings for Season 24.

The first notable one reveals that the title for the Season 24 premiere is The One You Feed, written by Graziano and Julie Martin.

The other showed a computer screen with what appeared to be screenshots, perhaps from rehearsals for the premiere episode.

Each was accompanied by the famous “dun dun” sound effect Law & Order fans know very well.

So far, details are tight on what to expect in Season 24. It’s likely to continue its “ripped from the headlines” style, no doubt showing the effects on the team from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, among other recent events.

There’s no word whether Barba will return to pay off his confession to Benson. It seems the core cast will remain intact with no major cast additions being announced.

Yet this first peek indicates its full steam ahead for another exciting season, and the new showrunner is ready to keep the same drama that makes Law & Order: Special Victims Unit so popular.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 premieres Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c on NBC.