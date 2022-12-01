Law & Order: Special Victims Unit producers preview Kelli Giddish’s final episode

Kelli Giddish to leave Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Season 24. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is hoping to send Amanda Rollins off in a great way.

Next week will see Kelli Giddish end her 12-season run as the tough detective in what should be an emotional farewell.

The promos indicate the episode may involve Rollins marrying Carisi (Peter Scanavino) before heading to a new job outside of the NYPD.

Showrunner David Graziano and head writer Julie Martin are both promising fans will enjoy how Rollins finally says goodbye.

They also praised Giddish and hoped she finds a way to return to the series down the road.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While it will be hard for fans to say goodbye, the producers are sure to give Rollins the farewell she deserves.

Rollins prepares to say farewell

As soon as word broke in August that Kelli Giddish would be leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the question has been how Amanda Rollins would be written out of the show.

A major worry was that the series might kill Rollins off. That was hinted in the special Law & Order crossover when Rollins was shot in the line of duty while protecting a witness.

Rollins has been on a rough journey of recovery but seems to be doing better. She also impressed by doing a lecture at a college and was offered a job as a professor.

In the December 8 episode, Rollins appears to have agreed to take the job. Talking to TV Insider, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner David Graziano discussed how Benson is aiding Rollins in her decision.

“[Benson] has encouraged Rollins to open up more in life, emotionally speaking. The sad part is that as Rollins has become more in touch with her emotions and her process for healing where’s she ready to stand on her two feet, she’s also ready to move on. For Benson, the tragedy of helping Rollins on this journey, of course, is having to let go.”

Graziano says the pair will have a good farewell scene involving “boxed wine” along with some tears.

However, another big event in that episode promises to put Rollins on a bigger life path.

Are wedding bells ringing for Rollins?

Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) bond on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Head writer Julie Martin confirmed what the promos for the episode showed, which is that Rollins and ADA Sonny Carisi will have a surprise courtroom wedding.

Martin stated the pair will “end the episode stronger than ever” as Rollins embraces a new life as a wife, mother, and teacher.

Martin praised Giddish before the exit despite rumors the actress never wanted to leave the show.

“Rollins brought heart, supreme competence, and a sense of humor. She’ll be missed in the squad room but will still be in their lives. Kelli is a bright light on set, a star on and off the screen.”

As for the chances of Rollins eventually making an appearance down the line, Graziano is hopeful that the actress might cameo at some point later in the season.

“Hopes are Kelli will continue in the Dick Wolf universe.”

With an emotional farewell ahead, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans are preparing to see Amanda Rollins move onto a new chapter in her life and for the show.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 returns Thursday December 8 at 9/8c on NBC.