Law & Order reveals poster art for the crossover event

Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy on Law & Order. Pic credit: NBC

The Law & Order crossover is ready to get going.

NBC has just released the early posters for the crossover of Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime which premieres on September 22.

The night will begin with Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premiere at an earlier time. Then Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 at its regular time. Finally, the mothership Law & Order Season 22 premiere wraps the storyline up.

The poster features the major stars of the shows, which includes new Law & Order Detective Jalen Shaw, played by Mehcad Brooks.

It also features Kelli Giddish, who will be exiting Law & Order: Special Victims Unit after 12 seasons as Amanda Rolins.

The poster amps up anticipation for the epic event kicking off the seasons in style.

The Law & Order crossover art premieres

While Law & Order has had a few crossovers before, this will be something else.

For the first time, three Law & Order series will share one storyline, which begins on the Season 3 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which airs at an earlier time.

That leads into the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and then concludes on the Season 22 premiere of Law & Order.

Entitled Gimme Shelter, the synopsis indicates one major case is enough to bring the three squads together.

”A mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, [in his] first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.”

NBC has released the promotional poster with the tagline “Three squads. Three hours. One case.”

All good things come in threes 🤩



Catch A #LawAndOrder Premiere Event Thursday, September 22 at 8/7c on @NBC and @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/67kjJLUfgw — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) September 1, 2022

The poster boasts the prime players of each show: Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan), Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim), Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Fin Tutuola (Ice-T), Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

This art enhances the excitement for the crossover, which can set a new tone for each show.

How will the new seasons unfold on Law & Order?

Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan), Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Bernard (Anthony Anderson) talk about a case on Law & Order. Pic credit: NBC

The crossover does promise some big developments for each Law & Order series.

On the mothership Law & Order, Shaw will bring a new attitude as he becomes Cosgrover’s regular partner to spark up investigations.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is dealing with the controversial exit of Giddish, with reports the actress was forced to leave the show.

Rollins’ final episode will be Episode 9, with fans wondering how her exit comes about.

Also, Molly Burnett joins in a recurring role as Detective Grace Muncy, who becomes Rollins’ replacement on the SVU squad.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have Stabler adjusting to an empty nest with his family living elsewhere. Meanwhile, Bell has to handle her wife leaving her over busting a corrupt Congressman in the Season 2 finale.

It also sounds like there will be some crossovers of Benson and Stabler handling their complex relationship.

While questions abound on how each season will be changed, the crossover will be a huge event linking all three shows and make for a major moment for Law & Order fans.

The Law & Order crossover begins with the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premiere at 8/7c Thursday, September 22, on NBC.