Law & Order preview: When are new episodes coming back?

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler faces a new challenge on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order will be taking a short but needed break before ramping up the excitement this season.

While there are no new episodes of either Law & Order: Special Victims Unit or Law & Order: Organized Crime this week, NBC promises both shows will have exciting installments when they return on November 4th.

Why are the Law & Order shows taking a break?

While fans are annoyed at shows needing to take a break after their seasons start, it’s still a part of the regular TV world.

Both Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime began their seasons on September 23rd for over a solid month of programming. On top of that, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had a two-hour Season 23 premiere while Law & Order: Organized Crime doubled up on episodes in its second week.

It’s a tradition that a network will have a rush of new episodes at the start of the season, then take a brief break before the always important November sweeps period.

Thus, this Thursday (following a new episode of The Blacklist) will be a rerun of the two-hour Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 premiere, which was the final episode for Kat (Jamie Gray Hyder) and Garland (Demore Barnes).

Both Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will return with new episodes on Thursday, November 4th for new drama.

What to expect when both Law & Order series return?

Despite the delay, NBC still has promos and synopsis out for the next episodes of both Law & Order series.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 7, They’d Already Disappeared, will have the team tracking a missing girl with ties to a sex worker ring.

When a teenage sex worker disappears, Rollins and Velasco find a key clue in a pile of neglected missing persons reports.

This will mark Octavio Pisano’s first full episode as a regular cast member after joining the team in the Season 23 premiere. While the SVU team is still unsure of Velasco’s motives, they’re giving him a chance to prove himself.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will be amping up the drama in the next episode. The last one had Reggie (Dash Mihok) arrested for shooting the wife of a politician who had crossed the Kosta Organization.

Season 2 Episode 7, High Planes Grifter, has the team hoping to get Reggie to flip on Kosta while Stabler wants to help the guy.

Stabler and Brewster take advantage of Reggie’s insecurities to force his hand. Bell and Nova must protect each other’s secrets. Agnes makes a desperate choice for her family.

The last episode had other intriguing developments as Bell saw Nova meeting with Kilbride and thus realized the Congressman was tied in with the Marcy Killers.

Meanwhile, Stabler’s undercover role as Eddie Wagner hit a snag when the real Wagner’s son arrived in New York and quickly realized Stabler was an imposter. This can put Stabler’s position, and life, in serious danger.

While the delay may be rough for viewers, it does mean that both Law & Order series will be able to run fresh episodes all November for more amazing drama.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 return with new episodes on November 4th.