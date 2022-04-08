Law & Order: Organized Crime: Kelli Giddish to guest-star in upcoming episode

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) to guest-star on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

It looks like Law & Order: Organized Crime is getting a crossover appearance, but not by the cop one might expect.

Kelli Giddish will appear as Amanda Rollins in a May episode that promises to link the shows together.

It will also bring the long-awaited, first-ever meeting between Rollins and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to spark up the episode.

Law & Order’s crossover history

While Law & Order has been a major franchise for 30 years, its crossovers have been surprisingly few.

The original Law & Order series did a crossover with NBC’s acclaimed cop show Homicide: Life on the Street. That connection grew when Richard Belzer reprised his Homicide role of John Munch for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

There would be times when Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit characters made some appearances on each other’s shows.

There were also times when a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit case would end on the short-lived Law & Order: Trial By Jury series.

However, unlike the One Chicago shows or the CW’s Arrowverse, Law & Order never had any “events” of crossing over storylines from one to the other.

So far, Law & Order: Organized Crime has boasted a few guest appearances from Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson. Likewise, Christopher Meloni has appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Also, a Season 23 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode had Detective Jet Slootemaker (Ainsley Seiger) helping the team on a case while Sgt. Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) leant a hand.

Now, another SVU cop will be making an appearance on Law & Order: Organized Crime which promises to be fun.

Why is Rollins heading to Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Give Me My Remote broke the story that Kelli Giddish will guest-star on Episode 20 of Law & Order: Organized crime.

Titled Lost One, the episode will air on May 5, right after a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode where Meloni will guest-star.

Details on the episode are tight, although the title would indicate it involves a kidnapping of some sort. While Rollins is expected to work primarily with Jet on a case, this will undoubtedly lead to a meeting with Stabler.

This will be interesting as Rollins joined SVU right after Stabler left in the Season 13 premiere. The closest they had to screen time was both attending Fin’s aborted wedding in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 finale, although they had no scenes together.

As it happened, earlier in 2022, Giddish told the Today Show that she would love to have a Rollins-Stabler scene. “We should push for that. Twitter, hashtag.”

It appears Giddish gets her wish as fans finally get to see how Rollins and Stabler interact in what should be a fun episode for the show.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.