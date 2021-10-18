Law & Order: Organized Crime: Ainsley Seiger discusses Jet’s evolution

Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Ainsley Seiger is as happy as fans that Jet Slootmaekers is getting more screen time.

The actress has opened up about her growing role on Law & Order: Organized Crime and how her quirky hacker character can be getting more action to come.

Jet and her rise to attention

Amid a bevy of veteran cops, Detective Jet Slootmaekers is making her presence known.

Not much is known about her background or personal life but since Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) joined the Organized Crime Bureau, he’s been relying on Jet’s hacking skills.

For Stabler, an old-school detective, Jet seems to speak a different language with her computer jargon. But her hacking has been fantastic in aiding the team to break vital cases like taking down corrupt CEO Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott).

While she was mostly on the sidelines in Season 1, Jet has been taking up more presence in Season 2, including more fieldwork. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Seiger mentioned how she’s enjoying the new push for the character.

“Yeah. It’s certainly changed. I noticed it, I think a few episodes ago. Season two picks up three months after we leave off from season one and right off the gate, I have a couple of scenes with Bell that are a lot more familiar in nature than anything that we managed to get into during season one. And, of course in my mind, I’m like, it’s three months afterwards, so we’ve spent more time together. We’ve probably had deeper, more intimate conversations. As intimate as it can probably get with Jet.”

That Jet is more accepted by the team speaks volumes to her hacking skills as Stabler is relying on her more.

What to expect from Jet on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2?

Ainsley Seiger grows into the role of Jet on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

It’s not just on Law & Order: Organized Crime that Jet is making her presence known. The character popped up on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Jet helped the SVU team bust some social media influencers who had assaulted a woman.

That included going undercover in a nice dress and taking great pleasure in arresting the pair herself. This follows Jet getting more action on Law & Order: Organized Crime and Seiger is hopeful this means more Jet in the field.

“I hope so. I hope that it’s something that happens more throughout the season. It’s already something that we’ve delved into over the course of a couple of episodes, which were my favorite episodes to work on so far. I feel like I learned a lot about Jet and a lot about her very personal way of going about fighting crime and solving crime and being a detective. And also learning the extent of her capabilities when it comes to technology and her skills as a hacker is something that we get to see in episodes three and four and I had the best time getting to leave the house and experiment with how Jet handles flying solo and how she handles meeting someone who is her match in a lot of ways.”

Seiger is cagey on the possibility of more of Jet’s past being revealed but did note the growing bond of Jet and Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt).

“Something I’ve been coming up against a lot has been this very guard dog-esque, very protective feeling that I have started to get over Bell, of if you question her, you question me, and you question everything. I think Jet’s loyalty is something that’s been coming to the forefront a lot more this season.”

While gushing over her co-stars, Seiger also shared her dream crossover between Law & Order: Organized Crime and another cop show.

“If I could cross over Organized Crime with any other show, and it just ended, but I’d have to say, probably Brooklyn Nine-Nine. And entirely because, selfishly, I really want to see what would happen if you locked Jet and Rosa in a room together and just let things happen. I just want to know what that conversation would look like. Would they try to throw a chair at each other? Would Jet, after two hours you open the door, she’s cowering in the corner? Vice versa? I don’t know. I would love to see that.”

While that’s unlikely to happen, it does appear fans will enjoy more of Jet in action on Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Seiger is up for her hacker getting more field time.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.