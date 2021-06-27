Law & Order: SVU Season 23 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Ice T and Mariska Hargitay on Law and Order: SVU. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order: SVU returned in 2020-21 to present more pulled from the headlines cases for its officers to solve.

However, there was a lot more going on in the season, including dealing with the pandemic, walking the tight rope when it comes to police brutality, and even offering up a judge who was a sexual offender.

There was even a crossover with the new Law & Order: Organized Crime with former SVU Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

The good news is there will be much more, as Season 22 was the first of three new seasons that Dick Wolf received for all his shows. That means that Season 23 will be the second of the three, and with the pandemic restrictions lifting, things should start to go back to normal for Law & Order fans.

Here is everything we know so far about Law & Order: SVU Season 23.

This article provides everything that is known about Law & Order: SVU Season 23 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 23 of Law & Order: SVU?

Law & Order: SVU isn’t going anywhere. In 2020, the series received a three-season renewal, along with Dick Wolf’s other shows, the One Chicago series.

Wolf has been producing television shows on NBC for 36 years. Wolf started the original Law & Order series in 1990, adding Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 1999.

The original series ran for 20 seasons and the spinoff is now entering its 23rd.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” Wolf said.

“This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the ‘L&O’ and ‘Chicago’ brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series,” Wolf continued.

“We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe agreed.

“The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated,” Igbokwe said. “Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent, and thought-provoking stories.”

“It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years. We’re also grateful to NBC for their continued support of the ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Chicago’ drama series.”

Release date latest: When does Law & Order: SVU Season 23 come out?

Only twice in its 22 seasons has Law & Order: SVU not started at the end of September. Those were the second season, which started in October, and the 22nd, which was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

We predict the new season of Law & Order: SVU will either premiere on September 23 or September 30, based on past release dates.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment.

“We are delighted, excited, and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

We will update this article when NBC officially announces the season’s premiere date.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 cast updates

Mariska Hargitay will reprise her role as Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU Season 23.

Also expect Christopher Meloni to drop by for at least one crossover if not more, as his Law & Order: Organized Crime series was also renewed for a second season.

Also returning are regular cast members Ice-T as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins, Peter Scanavino as Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr., Gray Hyder as Katriona “Kat” Tamin, and Demore Barnes as Christian Garland.

While not confirmed, the following could also return for Law & Order: SVU Season 23: Jennifer Esposito as Phoebe Baker, Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson, Lou Martini Jr. as Ron Freddo, Jessica Phillips as Pippa Cox, Ashley Taylor Greaves as Gabrielle Taylor, and Kathryn Kates as Marlene Simons.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 spoilers

Law & Order: SVU is not about long-running storylines, and mostly deals with cases of the week. As a result, expect it to continue pulling headlines out of real life and presenting fictional cases based in the real world.

With Law & Order: Organized Crime dealing with police brutality in the real world, expect Law & Order: SVU to continue walking that tight rope of having police officers solve violent sex crimes, but doing so in a way that plays it straight.

There are some long-running stories, such as Olivia learning more about her brother’s death and Rollins dealing with his dad’s health, but mostly it is about solving different cases each week.

That won’t change.

NBC has yet to announce when Law & Order: SVU Season 23 will premiere.