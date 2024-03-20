Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts lock lips in chilling American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 trailer

If we’re being honest, we didn’t think Kim Kardashian was the right fit for American Horror Story before the season debuted.

But she exceeded all expectations last fall when she appeared as a publicist named Siobhan on American Horror Story: Delicate.

Thanks to delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, we’re about to see the final episodes of the season.

In a new trailer released Wednesday, Kardashian’s character becomes more chilling than anticipated.

Even though Siobhan is embracing her villainous side, she’s still throwing out witty one-liners to poor Anna (Emma Roberts), who has become the target of a cult with big plans for her unborn child.

The trailer delves into what we can expect during the final episodes of the season, and one moment that’s sure to get fans talking involves Kardashian and Roberts kissing.

Is Kim Kardashian playing the villain?

The big surprise is that the footage confirms what fans expected all along: Siobhan is the villain in this story.

Could that mean there will be some twists and turns to reveal a bigger villain when the show returns?

We’re not so sure, but we are sure this looks like one of the wildest seasons in AHS history.

We had reservations when it premiered in the fall, but the shocking cliffhanger of the midseason finale left us wondering who killed Babette (Taylor Richardson).

Now that we know who the villains are, it will be interesting to piece together the rest of this mystery because there are so many different directions for the show to take next.

There has to be a reason why Anna was chosen to be a vessel for the child — if we can call it that.

The teaser hints at something far more sinister going on than Anna is privy to.

Kim Kardashian channels Maleficent in new trailer

One thing that shocked us to the core was Siobhan’s costume in the trailer’s final moments.

It’s giving Maleficent, and we’re so here for it.

We’re still surprised that Kardashian signed up for the show, but it seems she’s been given a big platform to shut down all the critics who didn’t think she’d be good at acting.

The impressive cast also includes Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Denis O’Hare, Julia White, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Cara Delevigne, Maaz Ali, Tavi Gevinson, and Debra Monk.

American Horror Story: Delicate is currently on hiatus at FX. The second half of the season is slated to premiere on Wednesday, April 3, at 10/9c.