Kevin Costner watched John Dutton’s death for the first time along with Yellowstone viewers

Kevin Costner recently attended the 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles and spoke about Yellowstone.

Yellowstone’s Season 5b began with the death of the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, shocking fans who are still having trouble believing that their beloved John Dutton is dead and gone.

Fans have dreaded the day the Dutton patriarch will no longer be on Yellowstone since learning that Kevin Costner is exiting the beloved show.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, several forces, including a prolonged hiatus, caused Kevin Costner to abandon his groundbreaking role as the patriarch of Yellowstone.

Kevin was at the Governors Awards, an event celebrating those who have not won the awards that they are due and could not get past questions about Yellowstone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Everyone was buzzing around Kevin, wanting to know if he knew John Dutton died and if he could give any additional information about it.

Kevin reveals when he found out about John Dutton’s death

While Kevin must have known that his leaving Yellowstone would cause something to happen to his character, anything from a recasting, John moving away, or even his death was possible.

The Express reported that Marc Malkin from Variety asked Kevin as he was on the red carpet if the plot twist of John Dutton’s suicide/murder caught him off guard, and he got the reply, “No. Not really, not really, not really.”

However, when another reporter asked about the death scene, Kevin revealed that he did not know when it was happening.

Kevin sat down with Michael Smerconish to share about his movie, Horizon: An American Saga-Chapter 2, where he shared some information about the death of John Dutton in Yellowstone.

Keven revealed that he learned of his character’s death simultaneously with fans. Kevin said, “Well, I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night.

He concluded, “That’s a swear-to-God moment. I swear to God. I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place, and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.'”

Kevin has moved on from Yellowstone to Chapter 2 of his new movie

Kevin was screening his film when the world learned that John Dutton was dead during the first episode of Season 5b of Yellowstone.

Kevin explained to Michael Smerconish that he had no idea John Dutton’s death was airing the same night he screened Horizon: An American Saga- Chapter 2 for an exclusive audience.

Fans may never get over losing John Dutton in Yellowstone; even if his death was to allow Kevin to finish his project, they still felt cheated in the end.

Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount+. You can stream Seasons 1-5A on Peacock.