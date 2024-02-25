Kenneth Mitchell, Star Trek: Discovery actor, dead at 49 — Here’s what we know

Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his countless roles on Star Trek: Discovery roles, has died.

He was 49.

Mitchell’s family revealed the sad news via social media on Saturday evening.

The actor’s cause of death is from complications from ALS.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the statement reads in part.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS,” the family added.

Kenneth Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2020

“And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment.

“He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone,” the statement adds.

Mitchell was born Kenneth Alexander Mitchell on November 25, 1974, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

He went public with his ALS diagnosis back in 2020.

Kenneth Mitchell had many memorable roles on the small screen

The Canada native had many memorable roles throughout his career, one of his most prominent being Star Trek: Discovery.

Throughout his four-year run on the series, he played four roles — Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik, and Aurellio.

That wasn’t the only Star Trek universe project Mitchell worked on, having also lent his voice to a wealth of characters for an episode of the animated spinoff Star Trek: Lower Decks.

On Jericho, he played Eric Green, the brother of Skeet Ulrich’s Jake Green.

The series became a cult favorite upon its launch in 2006, but CBS canceled it at the end of its first season, leading fans to send over 20 tons of nuts to the channel’s headquarters.

The plan worked, and a shortened second season got a formal pickup months after, but it became the show’s last. Despite calls from fans for a movie to wrap things up, a feature-length edition of the show never happened.

Instead, the universe lived on in comic book form.

Kenneth Mitchell played Carol Danvers’ dad in Captain Marvel

Additional roles on the small screen include Switched at Birth, NCIS, CSI: Cyber, Major Crimes, Nancy Drew, and The Old Man.

On the big screen, Mitchell’s most prominent role came in the 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe flick Captain Marvel, playing Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) father.

Additional movie credits include Miracle, Blood Honey, and Home of the Giants.

Fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of Kenneth Mitchell on social media

Many took to social media to pay their tributes to Mitchell, including those who worked with him and fans.

Nora Zuckerman, a writer on the Syfy channel drama Haven, remembered his work ethic.

Mitchell is survived by his parents, his wife, Susan, their children, Lilah and Kallum, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Star Trek: Discovery is currently on hiatus. Season 5 is set to debut on Paramount+ in the spring.