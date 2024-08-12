Kelly Ripa’s new look has fans asking if she had ‘new Botox’ during her time away on LIVE

Kelly Ripa has been taking an extended break from her seat on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

She has been taking a long time off with her daughter, Lola Consuelos, while Mark Consuelos has been taking care of business on LIVE.

Fans have been commenting the last two weeks as they tuned in to see Kelly missing again as someone else fills in for her, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Mark mentioned once that Kelly was off preparing for her prestigious Disney Legend Award but did not explain why Kelly was taking time off.

It is only fair for Kelly to have Mark carry the show for a while; after all, he took extended trips to Italy looking after his Campobasso FC team while Kelly kept working.

Kelly surfaced at the Disney Legends Awards recently, and from her photos, it appears that she may have had some work done, as fans have been remarking that she looks different.

Fans ask if Kelly had ‘new Botox’ during her absence

Kelly, who shared that she was looking forward to harassing Ryan Seacrest at the event, had not been seen on social media for a few weeks, and fans are commenting that she looks different now.

Kelly is shown in a series of photos from the event, with her hands and signature in cement, alongside her husband Mark and daughter Lola.

Fans noticed that Kelly looked different in these photos, prompting them to comment on the Live with Kelly and Mark post on Instagram.

One fan said of Kelly, “She looks different but good.” Another said, “She definitely looks different. Maybe new Botox…”

Fans comment on Kelly Ripa’s new look. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Another fan offered congratulations while one said, “Didn’t realize it was her.” Then one fan said, “She does look different. I noticed it and had to look twice!!!”

Fans remark that Kelly Ripa looks different. Pic credit; @livekellyandmark/Instagram

She looks good, whatever Kelly may or may not have done, and fans are making a doubletake!

Mark gives marriage advice to Jenny Mollen

As Jenny Mollen, married to Jason Biggs, filled in recently for Kelly on LIVE, Mark offered her some advice.

Jenny asked about working with your spouse, and Mark gave her some sage advice.

He said, “It is important to go to therapy and learn the ground rules.” Kelly has shared with her fans that she loves therapy and credits it to helping her marriage.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.