Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos has a musical update as fans call for her to sing on LIVE

While Live with Kelly and Mark wraps up the last week of new episodes before the show has a summer break, Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, has an exciting update.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have been busy this summer, traveling to places like Italy and closer to their NYC home base as they spend the weekend in the Hamptons.

Recently, Kelly shared her excitement that Lola had come home to the United States for the first time in nine months since she moved to London.

While in London, Lola has been fervently working on her musical career and posting snippets on her Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

Lola is still in NYC and seems to be enjoying herself if what Mark shared during a recent host chat on LIVE is any indication. He shared that he had fun during a recent dinner, telling Lola and one of her friends “dad jokes.”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After a long weekend acclimating to the NYC scene, Lola shared some exciting news about a new single she’s been working on.

Lola reveals when her single will be released, and fans want her to sing on LIVE

Lola recently shared a post on her Instagram captioned, “She’s coming in August.”

Fans were immediately excited for more music from Lola. She has three singles out, and this new one is called The Watcher. One fan asked, “Are you ever going to sing on your mom and dad’s show?” Another fan commented on the “vintage vibe cover,” while a third fan said, “All of your singles have been BOPS!”

Fans want Lola to sing on Live with Kelly and Mark. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Other fans said, “Wow,” and “Beautiful voice, Lola.” One fan said her song is “About to be on repeat.”

Fans comment on Lola Consuelos’ latest musical project. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Live with Kelly and Mark may be preempted in certain areas

While the 2024 Paris Olympics occur, fans may have problems watching their favorite talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark.

It is disappointing that the show is not being shown at a different time in many areas so that DVRs can record it for fans to watch later.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, there are ways to see the show, but it takes some effort.

Host chat and Stump Mark can be seen on their website if fans click the video link.

Most other daily segments are on Live with Kelly and Mark’s YouTube channel, such as this segment from a recent show featuring Zooey Deschanel.

Things will return to normal for Live with Kelly and Mark fans once the Olympics end on August 11, 2024.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.