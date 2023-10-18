Kelly Ripa worried Ryan Seacrest won’t cut it in his new job

Ryan Seacrest has had his share of jobs. He left his five-year stint at Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier in the year.

Co-hosting with his so-called “work wife” Kelly Ripa was a fun time for Ryan, but he felt he needed to focus on his other jobs.

Ryan’s biography on his foundation’s website describes his various projects.

These jobs include hosting American Idol, his KIIS-FM radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and his charity, Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios.

Since Ryan left Live, Kelly has turned to her husband to help her host despite concerns it may ruin their marriage. Ever the professional, Kelly has kept it all running smoothly.

Even with all these changes, Kelly has concerns about her good friend Ryan.

Kelly shares her fears about Ryan on Justin Long’s podcast

Kelly sat down and spoke to Justin Long on his Life is Short podcast for over an hour recently, spilling about several different subjects, Ryan being one of them.

Pat Sajak, the long-running host of The Wheel of Fortune game show, announced his retirement, with Ryan as his replacement.

The Wheel of Fortune is a show where contestants must choose letters and figure out sentences to win big prizes. This fact has gotten Kelly worried about Ryan.

She told Justin why, “Ryan Seacrest is the only person I know, besides myself, and I say ‘besides myself,’ but he may actually be worse than me… he is a terrible speller.”

Kelly continued, “I’m actually concerned. And this is the first time I’ve ever been concerned for Ryan Seacrest where I go, ‘Is he gonna be able to understand this foundationally?'”

Kelly isn’t the only one that thinks Ryan isn’t the best choice for The Wheel of Fortune

As Monsters and Critics reported, the fans were in an uproar over the idea of Ryan as the new host of The Wheel of Fortune.

The Wheel of Fortune Instagram page shows several responses from when Ryan announced he was the choice.

One fan shared, “WoF should have chosen Vanna @officialvannnawhite as host and @maggiesajak turn letters. Ryan can get another job or retire with his millions.”

Another user said, “Ryan sea rest is so over exposed…and on so many different things…I have Ryan face fatigue!”

Even Vanna White said she felt disrespected over Ryan being selected as host. So, the jury is still out on whether Ryan will do well or not.

The least of his worries may be whether he knows how to spell. His success on the show depends on if he can win over the fans.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.