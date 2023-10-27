Kelly Ripa tells viewers, ‘Grow up! It’s not about you’

Longtime married couple turned work colleagues Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos welcomed Kyle Richards on today’s Live with Kelly and Mark.

The reality star walked out to a microphone malfunction, declaring she is used to this. A quick-witted Kelly assured Kyle, “It’s part of your life.”

The segment began with Kyle talking about her fitness and a 10K run she had been on, describing that it will not be her last, yet she’s not ready for a full marathon.

But the real reason she was on the show is much more dramatic and heart-wrenching.

Kyle is separating from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. They have been married as long as Kelly and Mark have, twenty-seven years.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Being married and in the public eye is a subject near and dear to Kelly as she values her marriage to Mark very much.

An emotional Kelly leaned in towards Kyle and began, ‘I have to ask how you are’

News of Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage and purported love interests have been circulating. There are rumors that Kyle is seeing country star Morgan Wade, and Mauricio is rumored to be seeing his Dancing With The Stars partner, Emma Slater.

Kelly Ripa continued to Kyle, “Fundamentally, I know that you and Mauricio are going through a lot….”

Kyle said, “Well, not exactly living my best life, but trying. It’s been rough, I’m not going to lie.”

Kyle described how the fans are weighing in on her marriage and are disappointed.

Seeing how emotional Kyle was prompted Kelly to get on her soapbox with a message for the fans and the viewing public.

Kelly describes these people as feeling Kyle’s divorce is part of the public conversation.

Kyle interjected, “It’s weird they feel like they want to know all the answers.”

Kelly looked at the camera and addressed these viewers, “Here, let me say this on your behalf. Grow up! Ok? It’s not about you!”

Kyle recently went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss her marriage.

Kelly and Mark have had recent marriage worries

Kelly really was not sure she wanted to co-host her show with Mark. She certainly cares about her marriage and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopardize it.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the producers came to her with the idea that Mark take over because Ryan Seacrest had left.

Kelly told the producers, “I’m gonna stop you right there because that is the worst idea I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Luckily for fans of the couple, Mark recently told Entertainment Tonight that they love the show and “Kelly is having a good time.” Let’s hope that keeps up!