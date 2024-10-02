Kelly Ripa teases big change for Live as she celebrates 54th birthday

Could Live with Kelly and Mark be on the move in the coming months? Kelly Ripa recently teased it ahead of her birthday celebration.

On Wednesday, she officially celebrated her 54th birthday, and the show made it a special occasion for their longtime host and the audience.

Live’s executive producer, Michael Gelman, wheeled out a large cart with a huge Carvel birthday cake and Kelly’s favorite character on it.

The rectangular two-level cake featured an aqua-colored frosting and a large whale on top. Smaller whales were all along the sides of the cake’s lower level.

“Thank you, Carvel. Thank you for inventing Fudgie the Whale,” Kelly said after the cake arrived in the studio.

Kelly joked that Fudgie is “the only reason” she’s agreed to turn older yearly.

“Happy Birthday to you, my fellow Libras,” Kelly said as the audience applauded and cheered.

Mark shared a special birthday tribute to Kelly

In a birthday tribute photo from Live on Instagram, Kelly posed alongside her husband and co-host, Mark Conseulos, with the beautiful Carvel birthday cake before them.

“Happy Birthday Kelly!! Thanks @carvelicecream,” the caption said.

The birthday wishes didn’t end there, as Kelly’s hubby shared a video post on Instagram for her.

A highlight slideshow video set to Madonna’s I’m Addicted featured photos of Kelly as a young girl, pictures of her posing with her husband or Madonna, and pictures of her by herself.

In some photos, Mark and Kelly are dressed up for special occasions or casually at a soccer game. Others feature them enjoying the beautiful scenery on vacations together.

“Happy Birthday Sexy! I’m so glad you were born. What a beautiful sprint around the sun. The best is yet to come. P.S. I promise not to snore so much this year,” he wrote in a sweet caption.

Kelly teased a big move for Live with Kelly and Mark

Ahead of her birthday celebration, Kelly teased on Tuesday’s episode that Live “is finally moving to a new location.” This came after she’d revealed she and Mark “went down to tour the studios.”

“But that’s not going to happen for some time, and I still don’t believe it’s going to happen,” she said.

Her husband reassured her that the place she spoke about as the new studio location had been sold. However, Kelly said it’s been sold for 10 years now.

“Anyway, I don’t believe it’s happening. But anyway, we’re moving down to this fancy schmancy state-of-the-art studio in SoHo,” Kelly said on the show.

According to Mark, the move will happen “in the spring,” but they didn’t reveal anything beyond that.

Kelly mentioned that she and Mark used to live in SoHo, and the new location would’ve been convenient for them. However, they now live in the Upper East Side of New York City.

Meanwhile, The View, which also airs daytime episodes on ABC, has already moved to a new studio in Manhattan. In addition, ABC’s Good Morning America will also move to a new studio, which should happen in 2025.