Kelly Ripa teases a major shakeup for LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos welcomed the first full week of the new year with a new episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly and Mark took their children on a beachy vacation from social media for two weeks during the holiday so they could all relax and refresh.

The couple loves to take extended vacations with their families to recharge away from the cameras, allowing themselves to return refreshed.

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans missed Kelly and Mark during the holiday season when an emergency caused a show pre-emption.

While Kelly and Mark vacationed, the show aired pre-recorded shows for fans to satisfy them during Christmas.

As Kelly returned with new episodes, she revealed that a significant change for LIVE will occur shortly.

Kelly is moving LIVE to a new studio in March

Since Art Moore announced his retirement plans, the word has been out that LIVE will move the studio to a new location.

According to Kelly, like The View and Good Morning America, LIVE will have a new home sooner than Art indicated. Before he left, Art said that LIVE would move next season, but that time frame has moved considerably.

Kelly and Mark have been showcasing the “last” events in the old studio, like the last Halloween episode and the last Christmas show, sharing their nostalgic feelings with the audience.

The studio that LIVE is in has been a mainstay for the show for years, and leaving is always hard for anyone, especially the crew.

During the first show after the holiday, Kelly shared that they will move to the new studio in March 2025. The whole team has been preparing for this move since before Art retired.

The crew made extra efforts to showcase the studio in the annual LIVE Staff Holiday Credits, shown below. Moving years of sets and props to an entirely new building will be a considerable endeavor. Hopefully, Kelly will share some behind-the-scenes info about the move.

Kelly’s daughter Lola shared one last vacation photo

Kelly and Mark took their kids on an extended holiday break vacation. Most of the vacation included a social media blackout, according to Kelly.

Kelly’s daughter, Lola Conuelos, shared one last photo of their exotic vacation on Instagram.

Lola Consuelos shared one last vacation photo on Instagram. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Wherever Kelly and Mark took the kids was undoubtedly beautiful.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.