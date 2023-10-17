Kelly Ripa suffers wardrobe malfunction on Live after belt pops off

On Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the couple had a segment on aging with Doctor Karyn Gordon.

Dr. Gordon, a well-known leadership and relationship expert, was excited to discuss age with Kelly and Mark, declaring, “It is [important] we embrace our age!”

She devised a game for them because, as Kelly pointed out, “We like to play games!”

Today’s game included yes or no questions. Kelly and Mark had paddles to hold up marked yes on one side and no on the other.

The questions seemed pretty straightforward. Dr. Gordon asked if they had aging role models, if they were afraid of aging, and if they had ever lied about their ages.

During the animated segment, Kelly and Mark often moved around in their seats. They raised and lowered their paddles repeatedly.

Kelly admitted that “she liked anything that involved paddles.” Then Kelly started to fidget with the belt on her black and white polka dot dress during the questions.

All of a sudden, the doctor yells out, ‘OK! We are taking off our clothes!’

Dr. Gordon thought Kelly was starting to strip in front of everyone. It seemed like the game was turning into an episode of Naked and Afraid.

Kelly is familiar with that show, having recently spoken about it by asking The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, if he would ever go on Naked and Afraid.

Kelly has even recently admitted on the show that she would not mind if her husband, Mark, posed nude.

But no, it was not turning into a free-for-all. It was a simple wardrobe malfunction that was easily remedied. Kelly was quick to point out that she was simply fixing her belt.

Kelly explained that her belt pops off whenever they talk about her age. “My belt keeps popping off!” Kelly exclaimed.

Kelly admits she has never lied about her age

During this “embrace your age” segment, Dr. Gordon confessed her age. “I’m turning 50, and I’m like, ‘Bring it on!'” she said while excitedly gesturing with her hands.

Kelly recently turned 53 with a celebration of the big day on her show. Her husband, Mark, joked about wearing his birthday suit for Kelly’s birthday.

Kelly felt no point in lying about her age since she was a celebrity and in the public eye. “The truth is so easily found out,” she admits.

The enjoyable segment is available on the Live with Kelly and Mark YouTube account.

Live with Kelly & Mark airs weekdays at 9/8c on ABC.