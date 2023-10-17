Kelly Ripa stunned over claims that her show saves lives

On today’s Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa could not wait to spill what happened to Mark before they walked onstage.

An excited Kelly described how the show’s executive producer, Michael Gelman, had just visited her in her dressing room.

She described the scene to Mark, “Gelman came into my dressing room this morning, as he always does…”

This morning, Kelly was surprised because a denim-wearing Gelman struck a “deep squat yoga pose.”

She called it “crotch centric.”

Kelly went on to say she braced herself for something ridiculous was surely going to happen.

Gelman was “crowing, crowing, crowing,” as Kelly described how excited and happy he seemed. He couldn’t wait to share the news.

‘Our show is good for everybody’s health… our show saves lives!’ Gelman burst out

She demonstrated her yoga pose to Mark, mimicking the scene.

She leaned back and crossed her arms, naming the pose “leaning back resentment”.”

Kelly joked that in her mind, she crisscrossed every part of her body to pay attention to Gelman.

Michael Gelman, citing an article in Stylist, discussed the health benefits of water cooler chat and small talk.

In the retelling to Mark, she spoke as Gelman, “And that’s what we do!” The small talk between Kelly and Mark continues to be popular with the viewers.

The very thought of what they do caused Mark to snort, “Gossip?” Kelly could not believe the thought of their small talk saving lives.

Gelman leaned over and clarified, “Not gossip, small talk…saving lives by asking about your weekend,” calling it water cooler talk, where people chit chat in the workplace.

Gelman calls Kelly and Mark an upbeat couple

Michael Gelman remains deeply invested in Kelly and Mark’s relationship on the show. The couple’s charisma works well. They finish each other’s sentences and are easy to watch.

The show’s producers have used that easy and fun banter that the couple has in the new opening video.

Gelman says the up-to-date opening montage, designed with his input, even left out some good parts of their morning routine.

The opening video shows the married couple in pajamas and brushing their teeth. Viewers cannot get enough of Kelly and Mark.

Today, Gelman reminded Kelly and Mark that he considers them “upbeat” and told Kelly, “You and Mark save lives.”

He could be worried about Kelly’s retirement from the show. She has spoken about it recently.

She claims it will not be soon; in The Purist, she says, “I don’t intend to work at this job for the rest of my life.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.