Kelly Ripa spills on Mark Consuelos’ Christmas shopping habits on LIVE

Kelly Ripa loves to roast her husband, Mark Conuselos, during the host chats on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, usually revealing funny tidbits about his quirks.

She recently shared some information on LIVE about Mark and how much he loves to (not) shop for Christmas.

Kelly admits to loving going all out for the holidays at her house and on LIVE. Each holiday is a lavish, glittery affair as Kelly gets into decorating.

Starting with Halloween, Kelly loves to decorate her home in New York City, overlooking Central Park and encourages the staff at LIVE to put on an over-the-top episode for the show.

However, this year, Halloween was different at Kelly’s home. Monsters and Critics reported that Architectural Digest did a photo spread, and no decorations were allowed.

Kelly could decorate for Christmas in her usual extravagant style and shared details about the holidays on LIVE, even going into more information about the couple’s holiday shopping habits.

Kelly outed Mark about his shopping habits

Mark seems to rely on Kelly to decorate for the holidays and shop.

On a recent episode of LIVE, Kelly revealed that Mark doesn’t like holiday decorations and doesn’t shop for gifts. He is the proverbial husband who learns what he got his kids for Christmas as they open their gifts.

Kelly said on LIVE that Mark has not shopped in 30 years and that “since we’ve been together, I have watched you actively not shop for anything.”

She also told the audience that if they showed up at her NYC townhouse, they would “watch Mark arrive as an honored guest.”

She continued, “And then he is shocked, shocked, I tell you, at his thoughtfulness with what he got me, the kids. He’s amazed. He’s always like, ‘That’s what you wanted, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, it’s exactly how I wanted it.'”

Mark isn’t all bad; he shared that all the mess makes him nervous, and he helps clean up after the gang has torn open all their gifts.

Kelly and Mark share a staff photo montage for Christmas

This year’s Christmas shows are the last ones the LIVE crew will do in their current building.

They created a unique show named Miracle on 67th Street, highlighting that this is the last Christmas show in the building that has housed LIVE for many years.

One of their final acts of the year was a special segment showcasing everyone who works on LIVE.

The crew is busy behind the scenes preparing for the show’s move to its new location sometime next year.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.