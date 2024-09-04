Kelly Ripa reveals on LIVE why she couldn’t look at Mark Consuelos during her big night

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are back at it with a new season of Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly collected her Disney Legends Award during the official awards ceremony in California during the summer while the show was on hiatus.

Monsters and Critics has reported that Kelly was able to accept the award with Mark Consuelos and her daughter Lola Consuelos in the audience.

Lola has been spending a ton of time with her mom and dad this summer while she takes a break from her glitzy London life, and it could be in conjunction with her album’s release this month.

Lola is her dad’s “good luck charm,” as Mark said when she was at the games for Campobasso FC, they won.

While Kelly and Mark have been sharing their summer, Kelly spoke of the awards night and said she could not even look at Mark during the ceremony.

As she shared with her boss, Bob Iger, Kelly has been experiencing a bit of imposter syndrome. Kelly clarified that she doesn’t “belong here” alongside these professionals.

Mark admitted during the Live with Kelly and Mark host chat that he was teary-eyed during the ceremony, and that is when Kelly revealed that she could not look at Mark.

Kelly said, “I know; I looked away from you when you did. I was like, ‘Okay,’ so I just looked at Angela Bassett the whole time.” Angela was there to get her own Disney Legends Award.

“So, I just looked at Angela,” Kelly went on, and then said about Mark’s eyes, “He looks like the emoji where the eyes are filled with tears.”

Kelly also said she did not want to get emotional by looking at Mark since she knew tears would come.

Ryan Seacrest was on hand to present the award to Kelly, and since he’s such a good friend, it was another reason for Kelly to become emotional during the night.

Kelly’s full speech shows just how much of a lengthy career she has and why exactly Kelly deserves this award.

Mark shares about Lola going to Italy with him

During a recent Live with Kelly and Mark episode, Mark shared photos of Lola in Italy from his Instagram.

Mark also spoke about meeting the mayor of the town where his team, Campobasso FC, is located. They will try to build a better stadium for the players.

Kelly and Mark shared that Lola loves to fly to Italy any chance she gets and has a good sense of the team. Maybe a job working for Campobasso is in her future.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.