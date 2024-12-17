Kelly Ripa rants ‘I don’t care anymore’ after seeing Ryan Seacrest’s appearance

LIVE with Kelly and Mark recently aired a new episode with a tired and grumpy Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, at the helm.

Kelly and Mark took a quick trip to Italy over the weekend, and Kelly was still not over her jet lag due to the time difference as she explained how she felt to the LIVE audience.

Kelly shared that she and Mark woke up in Italy at 2 a.m. each night. Sleep deprivation has not resolved itself, and she still wakes in the middle of each night.

While Kelly can fly to her beloved Palm Springs anytime, she must exert more effort to board a flight to Italy with Mark.

Kelly, who was admittedly grumpy and tired, expressed her concern about dressing up for holiday work parties when she arrived at work when Mark mentioned that their boss, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, sometimes dresses down.

While Kelly insisted that Mark did not have the luxury of dressing down to work events, she shared that she now feels differently about arriving to work because of Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly reveals she doesn’t ‘care anymore’ after seeing how Ryan dressed for work

Kelly is the ultimate professional at work, always dressing appropriately and engaging with celebrities and fans. Still, she recently revealed that she lets her crew “fix her up” rather than arriving ready.

During the discussion with Mark on LIVE about dressing for holiday parties, Kelly said she used to dress up to arrive at work and cared about how she looked.

She would dress nicely and do her hair before leaving home but realized no one appreciated her hard work getting ready.

It wasn’t until she worked with Ryan Seacrest, now of Wheel of Fortune fame, on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan that she changed her ways.

Kelly told Mark, “Ryan Seacrest literally only wore pajamas to work, and that’s when I said I don’t care anymore. I roll out of bed in a bathrobe and Uggs and show up to work that way.”

Kelly then shared that she lets her work crew “fix her up” and that the LIVE crew takes casual to a new level, saying, “It is wild.”

Mark got a ‘true holiday miracle’ in the form of a football

Mark loves his sports, and when he isn’t in Italy watching his Campobasso FC team, he is rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team recently sent him a personalized football, and Michael Gelman gave it to him live.

Kelly always seems to encourage Mark and his love of his sports teams, and this was no different as she cheered him on over getting the football gift.

Maybe Kelly would be happier with Mark and his love of sports if he gave her longer trips to Italy to see the Campobasso FC so she could get over her jet lag before working.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.