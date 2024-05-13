Kelly Ripa fans see a striking resemblance in this Mother’s Day photo

Kelly Ripa took a break from filming LIVE with Kelly and Mark and spent the weekend in Palm Springs, as she shared recently on the show.

The quick vacation happened during Mother’s Day, with Kelly sharing a touching tribute to her mother, Esther Ripa.

Fans of the popular talk show host know that Kelly loves her parents profoundly and credits them both for her success, so honoring her mom on Mother’s Day is just par for the course.

As soon as Kelly posted the photo montage on Instagram, fans noticed a striking resemblance in the photos.

It is no secret that Kelly resembles her mom, but according to her fans on Instagram, one of her children does, too.

Kelly captioned the post, “Happy Mother’s Day to the foxiest mama on the planet! Essie’s been rockin a hat and big hair since day one. I love you mom.”

Fans are noticing how much Lola looks like her grandmother, Esther

Kelly Ripa loves to share photos of her family on Instagram, and her fans always love it when she does.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Fans are sure Lola looks just like her grandmother in the photos that Kelly posted honoring her mom on Mother’s Day.

One fan said, “Just like Lola in last picture.” Another fan said, “I see Lola in the picture of mom with the beehive! So beautiful.”

Another fan shared, “Happy Mother’s Day Dearest.”

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kelly recently shared photos of Lola for International Women’s Day. Now, as she shared pictures of her mom, Esther, fans saw the resemblance between them.

Lola has been promoting her new single on social media

Lola is an aspiring singer with several singles out now. Her newest one, Roles, is available for fans to listen to and buy.

Even her dad, Mark, took a rare trip to X (formerly Twitter) to promote Lola’s new single. He seems like such a proud dad.

She has a talent and will surely go far with her music. Fans can listen to the song on YouTube.

It would be great if Kelly and Mark asked Lola to perform on their show. It is the perfect forum for her to launch her music globally, and a little nepotism hasn’t hurt anyone.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.