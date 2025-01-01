Kelly Ripa fans react to ‘sad’ and ‘tragic’ news causing LIVE’s preemption: ‘We needed Kelly’

Some viewers may have been shocked if they recently tried to tune into Live with Kelly and Mark but faced an entirely different scenario.

Instead of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ happy faces, LIVE fans recently faced a special news report in some areas.

The Live with Kelly and Mark show did not air in some areas because of an unfolding tragedy in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CNN has reported on a mass tragedy that happened on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, with at least ten people allegedly killed during the event.

The live news coverage of the devastating events preempted several morning shows in the United States, including Live with Kelly and Mark.

Fans of the show who wanted to tune in to see Kelly and Mark started to remark about the absence on Facebook.

LIVE fans share that they ‘needed Kelly’ during this time

Once fans realized that LIVE was not coming on their screens on the first day of 2025, they started to react to that news and the news of the unbelievable tragedy in New Orleans.

The death of at least ten people in New Orleans after someone allegedly drove through New Year’s Eve revelers, killing them, caused LIVE to not air for parts of the country.

Some fans shared the news in a public Facebook group about the tragedy and their disappointment in missing Kelly and Mark on LIVE.

One fan said, “The Bourbon Street car killing replaced the show this morning!”

Another fan shared what so many fans could feel: “It is very sad, but repeating and repeating the same thing was depressing. We needed Kelly and Mark to get us out of the funk fir [sic] the first day of 2025.” The news coverage continued for hours, preempting countless shows with ongoing news alerts.

One last fan in the sampling shared, “Duh! This is a tragic happening.”

Kelly Ripa fans remark about the show’s replacement with a unique report. Pic credit: Facebook/Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly and Mark are showing repeats during these holiday weeks, but even a “prerecorded” show may have distracted viewers from the horrible events of New Year’s Eve in New Orleans.

Kelly shared a final post on New Year’s Eve

Kelly and Mark are off celebrating the holidays with their family somewhere warm. They have sporadically shared photos of their adventures on Instagram.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kelly handles the holiday preparations and gift-buying, while Mark shows up ready to be surprised by the results.

Kelly recently shared a final post of her New Year’s Eve celebrations on Instagram. This photo featured a fireworks show from whichever exotic place they vacationed.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Happy New Year, everyone. May you have an excellent 2025.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.