Kelly Ripa fans feel she has reached ‘icon status’ with this throwback pic

Live with Kelly and Mark’s fans always love it when Kelly Ripa shares older photos of herself or her extraordinary family on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have been married for almost 30 years and have three wonderful children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Kelly Ripa has been in show business since 1990, and it is great that she shares photos of her earlier glamorous life.

Fans loved it recently when Kelly shared throwback photos of her and Mark on Instagram. She was celebrating Easter and showed an early picture with Mark.

Kelly’s oldest child, Michael, looks uncannily like Mark in the photo, and as Monsters and Critics reported, fans did a doubletake when they saw it.

Kelly has fans talking again with a new throwback photo she shared recently, elevating her to what some feel is an “icon” status.

Kelly Ripa captioned her photo “2004 BIG HAIR TINY DRESS edition.” This photo was from a shoot for the Allure magazine cover and is 20 years old.

The photo is so stunning that Lola commented on it, “You. Are. Everything.”

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Other fans had to share their feelings about the photo. One fan said, “You look like Nancy Sinatra in these boots song.” Kelly does look like her boots were made for walking in that photo.

Another fan said, “Whoa, that song took me BACK! Looking fab Kelly.”

“This is iconic,” said one fan, and another referenced the song that Kelly chose to play on her Instagram post from Debbie Deb.

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly reached icon status when her daughter realized she slays in her photo shoots. Fans recently noticed that beauty does run in Kelly’s family.

Another photo Kelly posted on Instagram for Mother’s Day had fans realizing that Lola looks just like her grandmother Esther.

Kelly was concerned over Chris Hemsworth on LIVE

On LIVE, Kelly and Mark recently interviewed Chris Hemsworth for his new movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Something he did had Kelly worried about him.

As Chris was describing playing a villain in the movie, he hit his fists together furiously, and it sounded like he broke something. Kelly asked, “That sounded like it hurt.”

Chris replied that he thought he may have broken something just then, but he laughed it off, much to everyone’s relief.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.