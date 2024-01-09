Kelly Ripa declares plans to attend same university as her son

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, celebrated today on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

And she dropped another clue about her retirement and plans for after LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

The university their son Joaquin Consuelos attends won something substantial last night, and the couple could not contain their excitement during the host chat on the show.

The Michigan team won their football game against Washington, 34-13, causing them to win the national championship.

Kelly dropped another bombshell as she and Mark described how excited they were over this win and how they had been on a winning streak since Joaquin started attending that college.

First, Kelly talked about her promise to her son, Joaquin. Her children are her life, and she values their wants and needs over her own.

Kelly reveals that she will be going to the same school as one of her children

Kelly is getting bolder about her plans to attend college. Today, during the host chat, she told the audience, “I’m going to enroll as a student at the University of Michigan, but Joaquin made me promise not to enroll as a student while he is also a student there.”

This came after Mark remarked that Joaquin could attend graduate school at the University of Michigan. Kelly quickly shot that down. She said he could, yes, but not at U of M.

With Kelly promising not to be a student there at the same time as her son, it seems like she wants him to graduate quickly so she can enroll.

The couple loves attending football games at the school, which has made a significant impression on Kelly.

This indicates that her time at LIVE with Kelly and Mark could end relatively soon.

Kelly keeps hinting that she has had enough of hosting

Kelly keeps talking about retiring and moving on. This whole season of LIVE with Kelly and Mark has fans wondering if today will be the day they learn this is the end.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, whenever Kelly says anything like “This is it!” people tune in to see if it is her retirement notice.

She has spoken on her podcast, Let’s Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa, saying she realizes she is not a morning person and her job is not a good fit.

With all her hints and now a declaration that she has chosen her next move, we have yet to learn the when. When will this happen for Kelly?

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.