Kelly Ripa chastised Mark Consuelos on LIVE over this ‘wicked and terrible’ deed

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, recently had some business to take care of on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

The long-time married couple uses the host chat at the show’s beginning to discuss marriage issues.

Not long ago, they bickered over Mark leaving the seat in the powder rooms at their home while Kelly was on a trip with her niece.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly described the scene when she returned as chaos with “piles of laundry” everywhere and “every toilet seat” left up.

Kelly had another problem with her husband over the weekend, which caused her some issues, and she did not hold back as she chastised Mark.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly is admittedly not a morning person, but when you have a hit morning show, a 4 a.m. wake-up call is hard enough without Mark changing things up in the bedroom.

Kelly Ripa called Mark Consuelos out on his ‘wicked and terrible’ deed

Kelly Ripa took the time to share that she did not have a great weekend because her allergies were causing trouble, and she couldn’t see well because her eyes were irritated, making what happened earlier in the morning much worse.

Then, during the host chat on LIVE, Kelly decided to unload on Mark, saying, “Last night you did something so wicked and terrible, I meant to yell at you this morning, and I forgot. You closed the door to the closet, and when I got out of bed…I smashed my face on the door!”

In an attempt to apologize, Mark explained that he had taken his medicine and closed the closet door afterward. Then he said, “Sorry!”

The couple hosted a group of their son Michael Consuelos’ friends in Long Island over the weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Being in the Long Island home for the weekend undoubtedly contributed to Kelly and Mark’s problems in their bedroom over the closet door.

Kelly took the time to share that every toilet seat was left up after all those guys left. They had a great time with a houseful of guys over for the celebration, even if the after-party clean-up was rough.

Mark and Kelly’s niece visits the set of LIVE with Kelly and Mark

On Instagram, Mark’s sister, Adriana Consuelos, shared a photo of her daughter, Gabi Corder, on the LIVE with Kelly and Mark set.

The photo features Gabi and the Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane and looks like any other selfie with a famous person.

Mark Consuelos’ sister shared a photo of her daughter and Eric Dane at the LIVE set with Kelly and Mark. Pic credit: @aconsuelos/Instagram

If this selfie is any indication, Mark and Kelly’s niece enjoyed watching the show and meeting a celebrity.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.