Kelly Ripa calls guest ‘an American treasure’ after she gets censored on TV

Live with Kelly and Mark has been preparing for Thanksgiving with recent cooking segments related to the holiday.

Everyone loves a good holiday feast with turkey and all the fixings, and LIVE sure has been catering to fans with great recipes.

LIVE showcased many segments the week before Thanksgiving, including roast turkey, good sides, and salty language.

One of Kelly’s guests went a little too wild and got censored on a recent show.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos were speaking to a chef who had spent time with King Charles and Queen Elizabeth, and as she shared some juicy stories, things went south fast.

Dame Prue Leith stopped by LIVE to share a recipe for day-old croissants when Kelly asked for some gossip. The chef has served the royal family in the past.

Kelly called Prue an ‘American treasure’ after this gaffe

A British icon, Prue Leith, shared some tidbits about working with King Charles when she let slip a swear word that got a censored bleep out.

Prue Leith, a veteran of The Great British Bake Off, eagerly explained that the late Queen Elisabeth liked her tea strong and without lemon and described a funny time she served it to her weak and tasting of lemon inadvertently.

Kelly asked her, “How does King Charles take his tea?” King Charles and Queen Camilla have been on everyone’s minds since they recently lost their beloved dog.

Prue started to ramble, saying, “Um, I should think he likes it. You know what my husband would call it. Perhaps I can’t say this…”

Kelly, always the gracious host, told her she should say whatever she wanted, reassuring Prue to continue.

Prue said, “Hippie s***t.” Both Kelly and Mark chimed in, saying, “Oh! I love that.”

Kelly then said to Prue, “You are an American treasure!”

Prue explained that since King Charles loves his environmental causes, she’d imagine he would like something green or environmentally friendly in a tea, aka “hippie tea.”

The entire exchange is available on LIVE’s YouTube page.

Kelly and Mark welcomed Tieghan Gerard to the show

Tieghan Gerard, blogger and cookbook author, stopped by the set to show Kelly and Mark how to make roasted turkey parts.

Tieghan came to promote her new cookbook, Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook.

Kelly, who has quietly changed her looks recently, is pictured on Instagram next to Tieghan and Mark.

All recipes shown on Live with Kelly and Mark are available on LIVE’s website.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.